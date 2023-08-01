Luke Maile's two-run double
Luke Maile belts a line-drive double to left-center field, driving in two runs and increasing the Reds' lead to 3-0 in the top of the 2nd
Luke Maile belts a line-drive double to left-center field, driving in two runs and increasing the Reds' lead to 3-0 in the top of the 2nd
MELBOURNE, Australia — Captain Christine Sinclair refused to point the finger at Canada Soccer in the immediate aftermath of the Canadians' early exit from the FIFA Women's World Cup. But the world's all-time leading scorer sounded a warning after the Olympic champion's tournament-ending 4-0 loss to Australia on Monday. "Look we've been battling our federation for support but I can't put this on (Canada Soccer). There's 23 players out there and staff and we didn't get it done tonight." she said.
Canada was no match for Australia on Monday, suffering a convincing defeat and bowing out of the Women's World Cup. Follow along here for the latest.
Only two years after claiming Olympic gold in Tokyo, Canada bowed out of the Women's World Cup in the group stage for the first time in 12 years and the difference between the two global tournaments was "pressure and belief", said coach Bev Priestman. The seventh-ranked Canadians, who looked rattled all tournament, needed only a draw on Monday against world No. 10 side Australia but were eliminated with a 4-0 thrashing in front of a sea of green and yellow at Melbourne Rectangular Stadium.
Miranda Maverick was ready for Priscila Cachoeira to fight dirty, but was worried about her eyes – not having her top ripped off at UFC 291.
Kraken forward Alex Wennberg and his wife are taking a stand against a social media community that has sexualized and harassed the player and his family for months.
Frank Costanza would have approved of this quick-thinking play. But then again, Frank may have been upset about someone stealing his move.
Hamilton finished fourth and trailed Verstappen by 49 seconds at Spa-Francorchamps.
LANGLEY, B.C. — For Andre De Grasse, the goal was simple: forget what happened earlier. De Grasse won the men's 200-metre final as the Canadian track and field championship came to a close Sunday at McLeod Stadium. The reigning Olympic champion in the 200 finished in 20.01 seconds just ahead of fellow Olympian and teammate Aaron Brown (20.10) with Brendon Rodney (20.15) rounding out the top three. De Grasse's victory in the 200 came after he didn't qualify for Friday's 100-metre final. He finish
In a wild sequence at UFC 291, Derrick Lewis hit Marcos Rogerio de Lima with a fight-opening knee. To celebrate, he took his pants off.
Los Angeles Angels outfielder Taylor Ward was placed on the 10-day injured list with facial fractures on Sunday, a day after he was hit by a 91 mph pitch from Blue Jays right-hander Alek Manoah. Ward was taken to a Toronto hospital after being struck in the fifth inning of Saturday’s 6-1 loss. Before Sunday’s game, Angels manager Phil Nevin said Ward did not have vision damage.
The Toronto Blue Jays' front office has made plenty of midseason trades in past seasons, but their latest move is a mold-breaker.
MELBOURNE, Australia — The exit door at the FIFA Women's World Cup could swing open for Canada on Monday. Or the Canadians could use it to usher out co-host Australia. The stakes couldn't be higher on the final day of Group B play. "We know it's going to be a fight (Monday). They're fighting for their life," veteran Canadian midfielder Sophie Schmidt said of the 10th-ranked Matildas. "But we're prepared as best we can be for what they have to offer. We know what we have to do to get the result.
The MLB trade deadline is one of the most exciting times of the year for baseball junkies. USA TODAY Sports has everything you need to know.
PITTSFORD, N.Y. (AP) — Buffalo Bills co-owner Kim Pegula watched training camp practice from the front seat of the family’s SUV on Sunday in making an encouraging and surprising first public appearance in 14 months since experiencing a debilitating cardiac arrest. Pegula could be seen through the side window of the vehicle, which was parked at the foot of the south end zone overlooking the team’s main practice field. Remaining in the SUV through the end of practice, she was kept company mostly b
The two-time Super Bowl champion got into physical altercations with his Kansas City Chiefs teammates at practices.
The Blue Jays enter Tuesday's trade deadline low on crippling weaknesses, but with plenty of opportunities to upgrade — starting with the offence.
Find out when the Duke of Sussex will be heading to Asia (hint: it's soon!)
EVIAN-LES-BAINS, France (AP) — Céline Boutier carded a final round of 3-under 68 to win the Evian Championship by six shots for her first major title Sunday. The 29-year-old Boutier finished at 14-under 270 overall. She is the first Frenchwoman to win the tournament, which became a major in 2013. “It has been my biggest dream since I started watching golf,” Boutier said. “This tournament has always been very special to me, even just watching as a teenager and just to be able to hold this trophy
TORONTO (AP) — Toronto Blue Jays shortstop and American League batting leader Bo Bichette left Monday’s game against the Baltimore Orioles in the third inning because of a sore right knee. Bichette hit a two-out single to right field off Orioles right-hander Kyle Gibson and made the turn for second, but started to slow up as he saw Anthony Santander throwing the ball to the infield. Bichette then stopped running and reached for his knee. Shortstop Jorge Mateo came over and tagged Bichette to end
What happened to Colts RB Jonathan Taylor? Start here: His new agent, Malki Kawa, is the smartest guy in the room – but only if he’s in there alone.