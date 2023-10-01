Luke Little's four strikeouts
Luke Little has a strong relief outing for the Cubs, striking out four batters while letting up zero hits in 1 2/3 innings pitched
The Royals made an unusual bit of Major League Baseball history when the first 10 batters reached base safely.
TORONTO — The Toronto Blue Jays are returning to the post-season. Toronto secured an American League playoff spot when the visiting Texas Rangers beat the Seattle Mariners 6-1 tonight. The Blue Jays dropped a 7-5 decision in 10 innings to Tampa Bay earlier in the day, but secured a wild-card berth with the Mariners' loss. Toronto will be on the road for a best-of-three wild-card series starting Tuesday against either the Minnesota Twins or Tampa Bay Rays. The Rays have already secured the first
The playoff participants have been determined, but a division crown and seeding are still up for grabs on baseball's last day of the season.
TORONTO — The Toronto Blue Jays moved closer to securing a playoff berth Friday night with an 11-4 victory over the Tampa Bay Rays at Rogers Centre. Alejandro Kirk, Brandon Belt and Matt Chapman homered for the Blue Jays, who outhit the Rays 16-7. Bo Bichette had four hits and Vladimir Guerrero Jr. chipped in with three as Toronto (89-71) won for the ninth time in 13 games. Yandy Diaz was a bright spot for the Rays (97-63), who have already secured the first wild-card berth and No. 4 seed in the
Pictures emerged of McIlroy shouting and angrily pointing his finger at someone outside the clubhouse before being pulled away by Lowry.
BOSTON (AP) — Tim Wakefield, the knuckleballing workhorse of the Red Sox pitching staff who bounced back after giving up a season-ending home run to the Yankees in the 2003 playoffs to help Boston win its curse-busting World Series title the following year, has died. He was 57. The Red Sox announced his death in a statement Sunday. Wakefield had brain cancer, according to ex-teammate Curt Schilling, who outed the illness on a podcast last week — drawing an outpouring of support for Wakefield. Th
PITTSBURGH (AP) — The Miami Marlins are in no mood to go back to New York, or talk about New York for that matter. The surprise playoff contenders arrived in Pittsburgh for a three-game series with the Pittsburgh Pirates around 6 a.m. after their game against the Mets on Thursday night was suspended with two outs in the top of the ninth inning with Miami up 2-1. The teams sat through a rain delay of over three hours before the game was suspended at 12:58 a.m. At one point during the delay first-
NEW YORK (AP) — Major League Baseball will experiment with an 18-second pitch clock with runners on base at the Arizona Fall League, which starts Monday. The pitch clock was instituted in the major leagues this season at 15 seconds with no runners and 20 with runners. The rule was outlined in a call Friday night among the commissioner's office, farm directors and AFL staff. The timer will reset immediately after a timeout rather than when a hitter approaches the batter's box. In addition, umpire
NEW YORK (AP) — Buck Showalter was fired Sunday as New York Mets manager after a disappointing season in which baseball's highest-spending team tumbled from contention by midsummer. The 67-year-old Showalter said before Sunday's game against Philadelphia that he will not return next year, and a few minutes later the Mets said the team had decided on the change. New York entered 74-86 and 29 1/2 games behind NL East champion Atlanta. Showalter planned to manage the team Sunday at Citi Field. New
SEATTLE (AP) — Through his play on the field and actions in the clubhouse, catcher Cal Raleigh emerged as a voice willing to speak out about what’s happening with the Seattle Mariners. It happened at midseason when he called out his teammates for how the Mariners were playing. And it happened on Saturday when Raleigh called out management after Seattle was eliminated from playoff contention with a 6-1 loss to the Texas Rangers. While Texas was celebrating a playoff berth in the opposing clubhous
Koepka accused the Spaniard of displaying immature behaviour and pouting at the Ryder Cup.
TORONTO (AP) — Vladimir Guerrero Jr. and the Toronto Blue Jays are going to the playoffs for the second straight year. Toronto lost 7-5 to Taylor Walls and the Tampa Bay Rays in 10 innings on Saturday, but the Blue Jays clinched an AL wild card when Seattle lost 6-1 to Texas. The Blue Jays were swept by the Mariners in the wild-card round last year. They also earned a wild card in 2020 and were swept in that postseason appearance as well, losing to the Rays. Toronto hasn't won a postseason game
DETROIT (AP) — Miguel Cabrera followed a pregame retirement celebration by scoring the first run and driving in another, helping the Detroit Tigers beat the Cleveland Guardians 8-0 on Saturday to clinch second place in the AL Central. The start of the game was delayed 33 minutes by the retirement celebration of Cabrera, the 40-year-old 12-time All-Star who is playing his 21st and last big league season. Cabrera went 1 for 4 with a double and is batting .260 with four homers and 34 RBIs. The 2012
Shaquille O'Neal is approximately 350 pounds. Zhang Weili, who fights in the UFC at 115 pounds, picked him right up off the ground.
Nick Sanchez and Matt Crafton threw punches after a late wreck blew up the Craftsman Truck Series race. NASCAR could announce disciplinary action in coming days.
McIlroy was annoyed that Patrick Cantlay’s caddie Joe LaCava initially refused to move from his eyeline on the 18th green.
All the latest action from the final day at Marco Simone.
Zach Johnson says a bug which has spread through the US team room was a factor behind their sluggish start to the 44th Ryder Cup on Friday, with his players “low on energy”.
BALTIMORE (AP) — Baltimore Orioles reliever Félix Bautista will have Tommy John surgery next month and miss the playoffs and likely the entire 2024 season. The 28-year-old right-hander was placed on the 15-day injured list on Aug. 26, one day after he was hurt during a game against the Colorado Rockies. “That was kind of the long-term conclusion as soon as we had our arms around the injury,” general manager Mike Elias said Saturday. Bautista also agreed to a $2 million, two-year contract that ca
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — Frankie Montas earned the win out of the bullpen in his season debut for New York, and the Yankees clinched their 31st straight winning season with one game to spare by beating the Kansas City Royals 5-2 on Saturday night. Gleyber Torres drove in a pair of runs driving in a pair of runs in a three-run sixth inning. Oswaldo Cabrera, Everson Pereira and Estevan Florial also drove in runs as the Yankees (82-79) assured a winning record with a game to spare after falling six