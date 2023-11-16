Luke Kornet throws down the alley-oop!

The NBA has walked a tightrope with Draymond Green, recognizing the fire with which he plays and the unsportsmanlike activities he has committed.
The Raptors pulled off the fourth-biggest comeback in franchise history on Monday night, and Siakam was a massive reason why.
NBA Commissioner Adam Silver revealed that the league is looking to further expand to cities in...
DENVER (AP) — Nikola Jokic had 32 points, 16 rebounds and nine assists, and the Denver Nuggets beat Los Angeles 111-108 in an NBA In-Season Tournament game on Tuesday night, keeping the Clippers winless since acquiring James Harden last month. Jokic was perfect on 14 free throw attempts, including two with 13 seconds left that helped the Nuggets hold off the Clippers’ comeback try. Los Angeles has lost five straight with Harden, who was acquired on Oct. 30, and six in a row overall despite the 3
PHILADELPHIA (AP) — 76ers guard Kelly Oubre Jr. returned to the team's practice facility on Tuesday, three days after suffering a broken rib when he was struck by a vehicle that fled the scene in downtown Philadelphia. “He's in good spirits,” Sixers head coach Nick Nurse said before facing the Indiana Pacers in an NBA In-Season Tournament game. “He rode the exercise bike for a little bit. So he's doing OK.” Nurse was among the members of the Sixers organization who saw Oubre at his home not far
The Clippers have converted Josh Primo's two-way deal into a standard contract and are expected to add Daniel Theis, who should help with depth inside.
BOSTON (AP) — Boston Celtics All-Star Jayson Tatum took some time out after his 35-point outburst against the New York Knicks on Monday night to congratulate his father, Justin, on his recent promotion to interim head coach of the Australian National Basketball League team Illawarra. “I’m extremely happy for him and proud of him,” Tatum said. “It’s a big step. I know he’s trying to build his resume, his coaching career.” Justin Tatum was a high school state champion as a player who led Saint Lou
Raptors coach Darko Rajakovic discusses the win vs. the Wizards, why Chris Boucher received the postgame chain and Gradey Dick's performance.
The Boston Celtics will be without Jaylen Brown and Kristaps Porzingis for Wednesday night's nationally televised game against the Philadelphia 76ers. Porzingis missed his first game of the season because of a right-knee contusion while Brown was listed as out with a non-COVID illness. Brown had played in all 10 of Boston’s games before Wednesday, averaging 22.9 points per game.
Klay Thompson, Jaden McDaniels and Draymond Gree were ejected for fighting in the opening stages of Tuesday's NBA match between Golden State Warriors and Minnesota Timberwolves.
D’Angelo Russell scored 24 points and Anthony Davis had 19 points, 11 rebounds and six blocked shots in the Los Angeles Lakers’ third straight victory, 134-107 over the Memphis Grizzlies in the NBA In-Season Tournament on Tuesday night. LeBron James had 16 points and nine rebounds while playing only 23 minutes for the Lakers, who improved to 5-0 at home and 2-0 in tournament play with their first comfortable victory of the season. Russell hit six of the Lakers' franchise record-tying 22 3-pointers, and Austin Reaves made four while scoring 16 points with 12 rebounds and seven assists.
PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Tyrese Haliburton had 33 points and 15 assists, and Obi Toppin chipped in 27 points as the Indiana Pacers beat the 76ers 132-126 in an NBA In-Season Tournament game on Tuesday night and snapped Philadelphia's eight-game winning streak. The Pacers took the upper hand in the tourney's East Group A standings, improving to 2-0 in pool play. The Sixers slipped to 1-1. Myles Turner added 17 points for the Pacers, whose bench outscored Philadelphia's 33-6. Joel Embiid scored 39 poin
OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) — Shai Gilgeous-Alexander had 28 points and a career-high seven steals, and the Oklahoma City Thunder rolled past the San Antonio Spurs 123-87 on Tuesday night in the In-Season Tournament. The game featured two of the league’s top rookies — San Antonio’s 7-foot-3 Victor Wembanyama and Oklahoma City’s 7-1 Chet Holmgren. Wembanyama finished with eight points on 4-for-15 shooting. He grabbed 14 rebounds and blocked two shots. Holmgren had nine points on 3-for-10 shooting with sev
Former Boston Celtics forward Glen “Big Baby” Davis and ex-Piston Will Bynum were convicted by a New York jury on Wednesday in a scheme that prosecutors say defrauded an insurance plan for NBA players and their families of more than $5 million. More than 20 people have been convicted in the case, many of them onetime NBA players who submitted fictitious dental and medical claims to the NBA Players' Health and Benefit Welfare Plan. Terrence Williams, a 2009 first-round draft pick of the New Jersey Nets, was sentenced in August to a decade in prison as a ringleader of the scheme.
The Buffalo bills are quickly losing sight of the playoffs following a tough loss to the Denver Broncos.
TORONTO (AP) — Damian Lillard had 37 points and a season-high 13 assists, Malik Beasley scored a season-high 30 points and the Milwaukee Bucks overcame Giannis Antetokounmpo’s absence to beat the Toronto Raptors 128-112 on Wednesday night. Antetokounmpo missed his first game of the season after playing the first 10, sitting out because of a strained right calf. He played 35 minutes in Monday’s win over Chicago, finishing with 35 points and 11 rebounds. The 7-footer is averaging 29.5 points, 9.6
SALT LAKE CITY (AP) — Jordan Clarkson scored 30 points and Lauri Markkanen added 21 points and nine rebounds, leading the Utah Jazz to a 115-99 victory over the Portland Trail Blazers in an NBA In-Season Tournament game on Tuesday night. John Collins had 14 points and 10 rebounds for the Jazz. Kelly Olynyk finished with 12 points and a season-high 12 rebounds. Keyonte George added 15 points and Collin Sexton 13. George and Sexton each had seven assists. Utah won its second straight tournament ga
Toronto Raptors guard Malachi Flynn discusses the comeback vs. the Wizards, Pascal Siakam's dominant game and the duel point guard backcourt with Dennis Schroder.
Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes explained how he gets those courtside seats to Dallas Mavericks games.
Two weeks since acquiring James Harden, the Clippers lost their sixth consecutive game with a 111-108 defeat by Denver.