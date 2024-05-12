Luke Kornet slams home the alley-oop
Luke Kornet slams home the alley-oop, 05/11/2024
The gloves are off.
TORONTO — Keith Pelley was reminded of the first time he watched Liverpool play up close. The Premier League giant with an illustrious soccer history in both England and Europe are followed by a rabid supporters craving success. The club's "You'll Never Walk Alone" anthem rings around its storied Anfield home at every match. Pelley saw similar passion from Toronto Maple Leafs fans this spring during a brief foray into the Stanley Cup playoffs. The Leafs' short playoff journey once again ended in
TORONTO — Ron Ellis, who played over 1,000 games with the Toronto Maple Leafs and was a member of Canada's team at the 1972 Summit Series, has died at age 79. The Maple Leafs confirmed his death on social media Saturday and a cause of death was not given. Ellis played his entire 15-season NHL career in Toronto and had 640 points (332 goals, 308 assists) over 1,034 games. He was a four-time all-star and member of the last Maple Leafs team to win the Stanley Cup in the 1966-67 season. "We mourn th
'Jeopardy! Masters' season 2 competitor James Holzhauer shocked viewers by making history for this tournament in the quiz show franchise.
‘I did fire him a message to check if he was OK’
O'Neal penned a lengthy message for Sharpe on Instagram, accusing him of being jealous and needing to resort to "click bait"
PRAGUE, Czech Republic — Connor Bedard scored twice in his world championship debut, and Canada overcame a surprise early deficit to open its title defence at the world hockey championship with a 4-2 win over newcomer Britain on Saturday. The 18-year-old Bedard, coming off a great rookie NHL season with the Chicago Blackhawks, scored twice in a four-minute span of the second period to put the Group A game in Prague out of reach. “It was a good first game, but we want to keep improving and be on
Novak Djokovic said he was “fine” after accidentally getting knocked on the head by a water bottle after a win at the Italian Open on Friday. A man was leaning over the railing to hand Djokovic a notebook for a signature and an aluminum-type water bottle fell out of his backpack and hit the top-ranked player on the top of his head. After getting hit, Djokovic placed both of his hands on his head and then curled up on the ground as a security guard shielded him.
Boston Bruins captain Brad Marchand is day-to-day with an upper-body injury after a big hit from the Florida Panthers' Sam Bennett.
Sean Burroughs, a two-time Little League World Series champion who won an Olympic gold medal and went on to a major league career that was interrupted by substance abuse, has died. USA Today, citing unnamed sources, reported Burroughs died at Stearns Champions Park in Long Beach, California, where he grew up. “It is with heavy heart that I am writing this message to inform you that yesterday afternoon one of our Coaches, Sean Burroughs, tragically passed away,” Doug Wittman, president of Long Beach Little League, wrote in a statement posted on social media Friday.
The Yahoo Fantasy football analysts reveal their first running back rankings for the 2024 NFL season.
Two players with nearly polar opposite roles are both finding ways to make key impacts for the Florida Panthers in the playoffs.
Nelly Korda's hopes of a record-breaking sixth consecutive LPGA title fade at the Founders Cup.
MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Jamal Murray rebounded from a rough start to the Western Conference semifinals with 24 points to lead the Denver Nuggets on a 117-90 romp in Game 3 on Friday night that made the Minnesota Timberwolves the last team in the NBA to lose this postseason. Nikola Jokic, the three-time league MVP, had 24 points, 14 rebounds and nine assists, Michael Porter Jr. scored 21 points and the Nuggets cut theTimberwolves' series lead to 2-1 on the strength of their 14-for-29 shooting from 3-p
Venus Vafa got voted off the island in Survivor 46, with an idol in her pocket, but left with the words "women, life, freedom."
It has been reported that Woods, Patrick Cantlay and Jordan Spieth vetoed the possibility of McIlroy rejoining the PGA Tour policy board.
CLIFTON, N.J. (AP) — Nelly Korda has no intention of letting anyone run away with the Cognizant Founders Cup and end her bid to become the first player to win six straight LPGA Tour tournaments. Hear that Rose Zhang and Madelene Sagstrom. Faced with a 10-stroke deficit starting her second round Friday in the event that honours the tour's founding members, Korda shot a bogey-free 6-under 66 in cold, damp conditions to move into third place, four shots behind leaders Zhang and Sagstrom with 36 hol
Fifteen days before he is scheduled to play in what will likely be his final French Open, Rafael Nadal is so unsatisfied with his level of tennis that he's still debating whether or not to go to Roland Garros. Nadal’s surgically repaired hip and his 37-year-old legs didn’t provide him with the necessary means to be competitive enough on Saturday as ninth-ranked Hubert Hurkacz overwhelmed the 22-time Grand Slam champion on the Spaniard’s beloved clay for a 6-1, 6-3 victory in the third round of the Italian Open. It was Nadal's first match against a top-10 player in 1½ years and he couldn't have been more disappointed.
Former New York Knicks player Charles Oakley still isn't ready to step foot inside Madison Square Garden, even with the team enjoying some of its best success since his era. Not during these NBA playoffs, and certainly not as long as he has an ongoing lawsuit against Madison Square Garden and team owner James Dolan over a tussle with security at a 2017 game that got Oakley ejected from the arena. Oakley believed there was an offer to join past Knicks players such as Stephon Marbury and Latrell S
Jockey of Kentucky Derby second-place finisher Sierra Leone fined for making contact with third-place Forever Young during stretch battle.