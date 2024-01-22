Luke Kornet with the big dunk

The Canadian Press

NEW YORK (AP) — Florida Panthers forward William Lockwood was suspended three games by the NHL on Saturday for goalie interference. Lockwood was punished for hitting Minnesota's Marc-Andre Fleury when the goalie went behind the net to play a puck that was dumped in early in the first period of the Panthers' 6-4 loss to the Wild on Friday night. In explaining the suspension, the NHL said Lockwood's shoulder-to-head hit on Fleury was ‘reckless.’ He received a minor penalty on the play at 2:13. dur