Luke Kornet with the big dunk, 01/21/2024
HoopsHype ranks the 10 players who have appeared most often in trade rumors over the previous week.
Taylor Swift will make a special appearance, of sorts, at the Chiefs-Bills playoff game on Jan. 21, 2024.
Jason Kelce was cheering like a mad man as his brother, Travis, scored a touchdown in the second quarter of Sunday’s game between the Chiefs and Bills.
The 12-time Grammy winner brought her style to the freezing stands in Buffalo as she continues to be the Chiefs tight end’s No. 1 cheerleader
The Canadian rapper would've seen a $1.379 million payout if the former UFC middleweight champion had been victorious.
With the Buffalo Bills set to host the Kansas City Chiefs Sunday, it’s still uncertain whether Taylor Swift will make the trip to snowy Western New York to watch beau Travis Kelce play against the Bills. However fans will have the opportunity to dine on Taylor Swift-inspired menu items.
NEW YORK (AP) — Florida Panthers forward William Lockwood was suspended three games by the NHL on Saturday for goalie interference. Lockwood was punished for hitting Minnesota's Marc-Andre Fleury when the goalie went behind the net to play a puck that was dumped in early in the first period of the Panthers' 6-4 loss to the Wild on Friday night. In explaining the suspension, the NHL said Lockwood's shoulder-to-head hit on Fleury was ‘reckless.’ He received a minor penalty on the play at 2:13. dur
The NFL star supported his sibling alongside their mother Donna, his wife Kylie Kelce and Travis' girlfriend Taylor Swift
The New York Islanders fired coach Lane Lambert and replaced him with Hall of Fame goaltender Patrick Roy on Saturday, a stunning midseason change behind the bench for the disappointing former Eastern Conference playoff contenders. President of hockey operations and general manager Lou Lamoriello announced the move to dismiss Lambert and bring in Roy, who hasn’t coached in the NHL in nearly a decade. Roy has been mentioned in consideration for several vacancies since. The Islanders have lost fou
Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes and his wife Brittany Mahomes were high school sweethearts – which means their throwback photos are extra-adorable
This feels like a good value to Chicago from where we sit.
On Saturday the model showed up in custom Kristin Juszczyk made bustier to support her fiancé Christian McCaffrey in his first playoffs game of the season
Achieving yet another record at the Australian Open put Novak Djokovic in a reflective mood, revealing how he thought things might change after he'd clinched that historic 24th major title. Djokovic played his best two sets “in a while” in a 6-0, 6-0, 6-3 demolition of Adrian Mannarino on Sunday to reach the quarterfinals at a major for the 58th time, equaling Roger Federer’s Grand Slam record. The 36-year-old Djokovic is meticulous in his planning and preparation and has had unprecedented success at the Grand Slam events in the Open era.
Travis’ girlfriend Taylor Swift is also expected to support the Chiefs in the playoff matchup at Highmark Stadium
Wilson jokingly added a sticker that said '#1 Boyfriend' on a photo that Djokovic shared of the pair
Match commentator and former world champion Ken Doherty told ITV4 that it was the best session of snooker he had ever seen.
Tyrrell Hatton has left the door ajar for a move to LIV Golf after confirming that he has had “conversations” with the Saudi-funded circuit.
The Alberta Junior Hockey League, apparently caught off guard by the defection of five teams, has scratched four games from its schedule while it evaluates further implications. The Blackfalds Bulldogs, Brooks Bandits, Okotoks Oilers, Sherwood Park Crusaders and Spruce Grove Saints have joined the neighbouring B.C. Hockey League. The AJHL, which said Saturday it had received no official notice from the five teams, cancelled four weekend games. The Olds Grizzlys were supposed to have played the B
LA QUINTA, Calif. (AP) — Nick Dunlap doesn't possess a false confidence, and he doesn't project a supernatural calm. The University of Alabama sophomore fully understood just how crazy it was to be fending off a field of professionals Sunday while he tried to become the PGA Tour's first amateur winner in 33 years. “Most nervous I've ever been, by far,” Dunlap said. “Just tried to breathe, but also look up and enjoy it a little bit.” The 20-year-old simply played through it all — through his mist
TORONTO — Drake will be cheering for UFC middleweight champion Sean (Tarzan) Strickland at UFC 297 on Saturday night. UFC president Dana White reposted a betting slip from Drake's verified Instagram account showing the Toronto rapper has wagered $700,000 on Strickland to beat South African challenger Dricus (Stillknocks) Du Plessis in the main event. The estimated payout on the bet is $1.379 million. "And we're going to fight night," Drake added, tagging White. Drake regularly posts his wagers o