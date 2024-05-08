Luke Kornet with the big dunk

The Canadian Press

MIAMI (AP) — If Jimmy Butler wants to see more pay, Pat Riley will want to see more play. And in simple terms, that is the entry point to this offseason for the Miami Heat. Butler is almost certainly going to ask the Heat for a two-year extension this summer — it could guarantee him as much as $113 million for the 2025-26 and 2026-27 seasons — and Riley said Monday in his annual end-of-season remarks that he isn't sure what the team will do when that moment arrives. “We have not discussed that i