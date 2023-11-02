Luke Kennard with the great assist!

The Canadian Press

TORONTO — The Toronto Raptors find themselves in what forward Pascal Siakam calls a "must-win" situation early in the NBA season. The Raptors have dropped three straight since winning their season opener and face a tall task of winning on the road Wednesday at Milwaukee or Thursday at Philadelphia to avoid extending that skid. "Obviously we’re 1-3, so these are must-win games for us, we've got to win these games," Siakam said Tuesday. "We just got to go out there … giving everything that we have