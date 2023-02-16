Luke Kennard with an assist vs the Utah Jazz

Associated Press

After illness and injury twice interrupted his season and threw off his rhythm, Andrew Wiggins sure needed a dominant game like this. JaMychal Green did, too, because he has also been through the wringer dealing first with COVID-19 then an infection in his lower right leg. Wiggins had 29 points and seven rebounds, Klay Thompson scored 27 points, and the Golden State Warriors beat the Washington Wizards 135-126 on Monday night in their final home game before the All-Star break.