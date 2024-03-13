Luke Kennard with a 3-pointer vs the Washington Wizards

The Canadian Press

OKLAHOMA CITY — As far as Dillon Brooks is concerned, it's the more the merrier at this summer's Paris Olympics. Brooks would welcome more Canadian NBAers on the men's senior basketball team for the Summer Games, anything to help Canada return to the podium after an 88-year medal drought. Brooks, from Mississauga, Ont., is one of the core of 14 players who have committed to playing for Canada through this Olympic cycle. "When you come and play for your country it's all about the pride, it's not