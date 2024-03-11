Luka Garza with a Last Basket of The Period vs. Los Angeles Lakers
The NBA fined Minnesota center Rudy Gobert $100,000 on Sunday, two days after he implied that referee Scott Foster was not calling games fairly and further suggesting that gambling is having a detrimental impact on the outcome of games. The fine is the maximum that the NBA could give under terms of the collective bargaining agreement that went into place last year, matching the $100,000 fine given to then-Philadelphia guard James Harden for his public trade demand last fall. Gobert was called for a technical foul in the closing seconds of regulation Friday night in the Timberwolves’ 113-104 overtime loss to the Cleveland Cavaliers when he rubbed his fingers together several times, the so-called money sign that he directed toward Foster.
GREENVILLE, S.C. (AP) — South Carolina forward Kamilla Cardoso was one of six players ejected from the Southeastern Conference Tournament championship game after she shoved LSU's Flau'jae Johnson to the floor late in the fourth quarter Sunday. Gamecocks guard MiLaysia Fulwiley had stolen the ball from Johnson, who wrapped her up and was called for an intentional foul. Johnson bumped South Carolina's Ashlyn Watkins while heading to her bench, and then the 6-foot-7 Cardoso rushed in and pushed the
Anthony Joshua delivers the most powerful statement to the heavyweight division with a destructive second-round knockout win over Francis Ngannou.
The Buccaneers won't have to worry about finding their next franchise passer after re-signing Mayfield to a three-year deal.
MONTREAL — Sheldon Keefe thought the players on his top line "weren’t very good" on Saturday night. The Toronto Maple Leafs pulled out two points anyway, defeating the Montreal Canadiens 3-2 at a raucous Bell Centre thanks to some depth players stepping up — including Bobby McMann. "That's a night where the group picked them up," the head coach said of the Auston Matthews, William Nylander and Tyler Bertuzzi top trio. "We needed some big efforts from guys and Bobby certainly stepped up for us."
In Hokkaido, Japan, a skier found himself falling into a hole. The New Zealand native’s GoPro captured him struggling to climb back up a gushing waterfall.
HoopsHype does a complete year by year comparison of Michael Jordan and LeBron James from ages 19 through 39, head-to-head style.
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — Some of the people who attended the near-record cold Kansas City Chiefs playoff game in January had to undergo amputations after suffering frostbite, a Missouri hospital said Friday. Research Medical Center didn't provide exact numbers but said in a statement that it treated dozens of people who had experienced frostbite during an 11-day cold snap in January. Twelve of those people — including some who were at the Jan. 13 game — had to undergo amputations involving mostly
The Dodgers' Kiké Hernández struggled for two seasons before Dr. William Meyers discovered he suffered from not one but two sports hernias.
NEW YORK (AP) — Philadelphia Flyers coach John Tortorella was suspended for two games and fined $50,000 by the NHL on Sunday for unprofessional conduct directed at the officials by refusing to leave the bench area after a game misconduct. Tortorella reluctantly left the bench Saturday night after receiving the game misconduct and a bench minor early in the Flyers' 7-0 loss at Tampa Bay. On a night that the 2004 Stanley Cup-winning Lightning team that Tortorella coached was honoured, he lasted ju
Duke fans threw things at North Carolina players, who by their own admission were "talking crazy" after their ACC-sealing victory at Cameron Indoor.
INDIAN WELLS, Calif. — It was a tough Saturday for Canadian tennis players at the BNP Paribas Open. Leylah Fernandez of Laval, Que., lost 7-5, 5-7, 6-2 in her women's singles opener to 21-year-old underdog Diane Parry of France, while Milos Raonic of Thornhill, Ont., withdrew from his men's single match with ninth-seeded Holger Rune due to injury. Fernandez, seeded 29th in the WTA 1000 tourney, battled against Parry, but could never catch up with her rival's serve or aggressive return game. Fern