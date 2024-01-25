Luka Doncic sets up the nice finish
According to the latest report, the Los Angeles Lakers are no longer considering a trade for Chicago Bulls star Zach LaVine.
Five players from Canada's 2018 world junior team have taken a leave of absence from their current clubs in recent days amid a report that five members of that team have been asked to surrender to police to face sexual assault charges. Michael McLeod and Cal Foote of the New Jersey Devils, Carter Hart of the Philadelphia Flyers, Dillon Dube of the Calgary Flames and former NHL player Alex Formenton, who is now playing in Europe, all have been granted indefinite leave, with the absences announced
MILWAUKEE (AP) — The Milwaukee Bucks fired Adrian Griffin as coach on Tuesday after just 43 games despite having one of the league’s top records midway through his first season. “This was a difficult decision to make during the season,” Bucks general manager Jon Horst said in a statement announcing the move. “We are working immediately toward hiring our next head coach. We thank Coach Griffin for his hard work and contributions to the team.” Joe Prunty, who had been an assistant coach on Griffin
MIAMI (AP) — Kyle Lowry is in the final year of his contract, spent the last couple of weeks in a slump and just last week lost his spot in the Miami Heat starting lineup. A trade seemed inevitable — and the Charlotte Hornets helped make it a reality. Lowry was trade Tuesday by the Heat to the Hornets for Terry Rozier — someone enjoying the best season of his career — in a swap of guards that figures to be a big help for Miami in its playoff push. The defending Eastern Conference champion Heat a
Marcin Gortat, former NBA center, famed for his Gortat screens, rebounding prowess and durability, sat down with HoopsHype to discuss his journey from being the No. 57 draft pick, to surviving and thriving in the league. The 12-year NBA veteran ...
Seven NFL teams were or are looking for a new head coach, yet only one has talked to the six-time Super Bowl winner.
Troy Aikman says the question for Dak Prescott and the Cowboys isn’t what happens in the regular season but the playoffs.
Meronk was considered the biggest European Ryder Cup snub last September.
Meet the tight end's friends who cheer him on at Kansas City Chiefs games alongside Donna Kelce and Taylor Swift
USA Basketball says it wants the best for Draymond Green, which is why the federation does not have him in its plans for the Paris Olympics. Green's omission from the pool of 41 players who are now candidates to play for the United States at the Paris Games was explained Wednesday by men's national team managing director Grant Hill, who spoke highly of the Golden State forward's history with the national team and how he helped the Americans win Olympic gold in 2016 and 2021. But it was Green's r
After the Chicago Bulls' tough loss to the Phoenix Suns, Coby White had some high praise for Kevin Durant.
A sexism controversy broke out in Melbourne after Australian Open organisers asked the defending women’s champion Aryna Sabalenka if she was prepared to move to a smaller court after another day of scheduling chaos.
“This is cool, but also, the NFL is a billion-dollar industry and they don’t pay the cheerleaders enough money."
Plot twist! Dana White dropped a bombshell on the MMA world, announcing the signing of Kayla Harrison and her debut at UFC 300.
Predictions and picks for the AFC championship game between the Kansas City Chiefs and Baltimore Ravens.
Predictions and picks for the NFC championship matchup between the Detroit Lions and San Francisco 49ers.
In a recent video, most of the Packers said they wouldn't trust any of their teammates to date their sister.
MILWAUKEE (AP) — Doc Rivers is finalizing a deal to take over as the Milwaukee Bucks coach a day after the firing of Adrian Griffin, a person with knowledge of the negotiations told The Associated Press on Wednesday. Rivers and the Bucks were still negotiating on Wednesday, according to the person who spoke to the AP on condition of anonymity because no contract had been completed. ESPN, where Rivers has worked this season an analyst, reported that Rivers has agreed to a deal in principle. ESPN'
The Chiefs and Ravens coaches have a long history together.
Biles shared a clip of Owens after his team, the Green Bay Packers, lost 21-24 to the San Francisco 49ers on Saturday