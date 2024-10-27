Luka Doncic dials from long distance

There are just five weeks remaining in the regular season.
The playoff race tightened considerably with some wild Saturday night results.
Quinn Ewers threw three first-half TD passes.
The Dodgers' first baseman echoed Kirk Gibson, delivering his first home run of this postseason in epic fashion.
The Yankees seemed headed to a Game 1 victory before an extra 90 feet made all the difference.
Evan Phillips is out for the Dodgers, and Jon Berti is out for the Yankees, with Nestor Cortes back in the rotation for New York.
The Dodgers won Game 1 in the most dramatic fashion.
Several Dodgers and Yankees have the opportunity to raise their stock further with their performances in the Fall Classic.
Don't expect to see Shohei Ohtani come out of the bullpen if the Dodgers are in a tight spot in the World Series.
The Cincinnati Reds and Pete Rose's family will hold a visitation for baseball's all-time hits leader at Great American Ball Park.
Miami is a perfect 7-0, but the Hurricanes have yet to play a ranked team and have needed every crucial call to break their way to get there.
Midway through his second year, Deion Sanders has transformed Colorado from a 1-11 joke into a team in contention for the College Football Playoff.
In today's edition: The best division in football, the Intuit Dome is open for business, Vancouver advances in MLS Cup Playoffs, Kennesaw State stuns Liberty, when jury duty calls, and more.
In this week's edition, Charles McDonald hopes you recognize the level at which Lamar Jackson is playing, decides whether 3- and 4-win teams are actually good, and waves goodbye to the 2024 hopes of six others.
Allison's win in the 1971 race had never been officially recognized by NASCAR until Wednesday.
Not many QBs through the years were as inaccurate as Richardson has been this season.
Fantasy football analyst Sal Vetri identifies five players worth trading for in your leagues ahead of Week 8.
The Ohtani ball auction was two minutes from ending. Then 11 bids came in.
LeBron James got what he wanted on NBA opening night.
Caroline Fenton, Jason Fitz & Adam Breneman give several teams their midseason report cards, share the scariest performances from Week 8 and preview the biggest games of Week 9.