Luka Doncic with a deep 3 vs the Indiana Pacers

The 11-year NBA veteran will give the Raptors some much-needed three-point shooting help.
Regardless of how you might feel about the trade deadline or the direction of the franchise, you have to respect the Raptors for continuing to fight.
Just as fans argue about who the GOAT of the NBA is, so do the league's current or former players. The debate is most often between LeBron James and Michael Jordan, though Kareem Abdul-Jabbar has some backers, too. Prior to the James era, the ...
"That kind of sealed the deal," Larsa Pippen tells PEOPLE of the moment she realized she and Marcus Jordan were more than just friends
Jayson Tatum was gone a few minutes before the Boston Celtics relinquished the top spot in the NBA, thrown out of a game for the first time in his career. New York's defense caused the frustration for the rest of the Celtics. Julius Randle and Immanuel Quickley each scored 23 points, and the surging Knicks knocked Boston out of the top spot in the overall NBA standings with their sixth straight victory, 109-94 on Monday night.
The Clippers had a tumultuous 48 hours.
Here's a look at Yahoo Sports' latest first- and second-round projections for the 2023 NBA Draft in June.
Klay Thompson hit a wild 3-point shot in Golden State Warriors' win over Minnesota Timberwolves and explains how he's stepped up as a leader.
Yahoo Sports’ Dan Wetzel, and Sports Illustrated’s Pat Forde and Ross Dellenger discuss the NCAA’s ruling on Haley and Hanna Cavinder’s NIL dealings with boosters for the University of Miami, and discuss what the ruling might mean for future enforcement.
HOUSTON (AP) — Nikola Jokic recorded his 100th career triple-double and Jamal Murray had 32 points as the Denver Nuggets coasted to a 133-112 victory over the Houston Rockets on Tuesday night. Jokic had 14 points, 11 rebounds and 10 assists for his NBA-leading 24th triple-double this season and his 15th in the last 20 games. The Nuggets have won each game in which he’s had a triple-double this season and 28 straight dating back to last season. Jokic needed just three quarters to become the sixth
Imman Adan and Chris Walder look at the current state of the Bulls and how the Raptors can win Tuesday's crucial tilt. Listen to the full episode on the 'Raptors Over Everything' podcast feed.
PHOENIX (AP) — Kevin Durant is expected to make his Phoenix Suns debut on Wednesday against the Charlotte Hornets. The Suns made the announcement on social media Tuesday. The 13-time All-Star came to Phoenix on Feb. 9 in a blockbuster trade that sent Mikal Bridges, Cam Johnson, Jae Crowder and four first-round picks to the Brooklyn Nets. Durant hasn't played for the Suns while recovering from a sprained knee ligament. The 34-year-old is still one of the game's elite scorers, averaging nearly 30
UNC has hogged the attention of being preseason No. 1 and not ranked. But both Duke and Kentucky were also top 10 in the preseason, and have played most of the season outside the poll.
Anthony Davis has a big night, but a barrage of turnovers and Ja Morant's 28 points in the third quarter wipe out a Lakers halftime lead Tuesday night.
Cleveland Browns owners Jimmy and Dee Haslam have agreed to purchase Marc Lasry’s 25% stake of the Milwaukee Bucks in a deal that puts the value of the NBA franchise at $3.5 billion, two people with knowledge of the negotiations said Monday. The agreement has not been finalized, said the people, who spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity because neither the Bucks nor the Haslams publicly disclosed any element of the agreement. The Haslams, who also own the Columbus Crew of Major Soccer League, have explored buying other professional sports teams, including the Minnesota Timberwolves in the past.
The basketball star shared a shot of his foot wrapped in a cast on Monday
Here's how NBA Twitter reacted to Damian Lillard's 71-point performance against the Houston Rockets.
Tom Rife, head coach of the Richlands High School girls' basketball team, was filmed attacking a spectator on Feb. 23
Russell Westbrook (LA Clippers) with an assist vs the Denver Nuggets, 02/26/2023
LaMelo Ball made six 3-pointers before breaking his right ankle in the third quarter, and the Charlotte Hornets held on to beat the Detroit Pistons 117-106 on Monday night for their fifth straight victory. Terry Rozier scored 22 points, Gordon Hayward had 19 points and rookie Mark Williams added 15 points and 11 rebounds for Charlotte, which is still second-to-last in the Eastern Conference standings — ahead of only Detroit. Ball finished with 18 points on 6-of-7 shooting from 3-point range, his fifth straight game making at least five 3s.