Luka Doncic with a deep 3 vs the Portland Trail Blazers
LAS VEGAS — Max Pacioretty scored early in the second period, Marc-Andre Fleury made 30 saves and the Vegas Golden Knights beat the Colorado Avalanche 1-0 on Sunday. Vegas, which improved to 5-1-0 since returning from a pause due to COVID-19 protocols, leapfrogged the St. Louis Blues to reclaim first place in the West Division. The Golden Knights are one point ahead of St. Louis with 21. Vegas was playing on the second of back-to-back days after a 3-1 win at San Jose on Saturday. Colorado played for the first time in nearly two weeks after its schedule was paused due to coronavirus protocols. Fleury, who has allowed two or fewer goals in seven of his eight starts this season, improved to 12-5-2 lifetime against the Avalanche. Colorado netminder Philipp Grubauer, who had played nine of Colorado’s first 11 games, didn’t appear to be affected by the team’s pause. He was sharp in making 23 saves. His only glitch came early in the second period, when Zach Whitecloud sent a long pass to Pacioretty, who gathered the puck, raced to the top of the right circle and fired a wrist shot to Grubauer’s short side, just under his glove. It was all Vegas would need. Fleury completed his second shutout of the season and the 63rd of his career, moving him within one of Henrik Lundqvist for 16th on the career list. Colorado’s shutdown began after playing Minnesota on Feb. 3 when five Wild players went onto the NHL’s COVID-19 protocol. Avalanche forward Tyson Jost, who played all three games against the Wild, went on the list Feb. 3, captain Gabriel Landeskog was added the following day, and defenceman Samuel Girard joined the list Feb. 7. Colorado missed five games during its COVID-19 stoppage. The Golden Knights, who were paused earlier this season, were forced to deal with a second COVID-19 situation Tuesday, when forward Tomas Nosek was pulled from the middle of a game against Anaheim when the team learned he tested positive. Vegas didn’t practice Wednesday but did play its second game against the Ducks, as no other Golden Knights were added to the list and haven’t been since. WHAT’S NEXT The teams continue their four-game set in Las Vegas on Tuesday, before playing the third of four games at Lake Tahoe on Feb. 20 and the finale in Denver on Feb. 22. ___ More AP NHL coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/NHL and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports W.G. Ramirez, The Associated Press
Toronto forward Joe Thornton practised with the Maple Leafs on Sunday for the first time since suffering a fractured rib almost four weeks ago. The 41-year-old expects to return to the lineup Monday against the visiting Ottawa Senators. "It was unfortunate but I feel really good now," Thornton said. "I can't wait to play tomorrow." Thornton went on the long-term injured reserve list after he was hurt in a 3-1 loss to the Edmonton Oilers on Jan. 20. He had two points in five games for the Maple Leafs before missing the team's next 10 games. "I've got no restrictions," Thornton said. "So the hardest part is over, the rehab is pretty much over. Now I can just go out and focus on playing." Thornton played on a line with Auston Matthews and Mitch Marner earlier this season and that trio was back together at Sunday's practice. "I just thought they had good chemistry," said head coach Sheldon Keefe. "I thought a lot of the things that I was hoping would happen with the line were happening. Joe with his skillset and the way that he moves the puck complemented those guys very well." The 11-3-1 Maple Leafs lead the North Division standings with 23 points. Thornton signed a one-year contract with Toronto for the league minimum of US$700,000 in October, ending a 15-year run with the San Jose Sharks. He has 1,511 points (421-1,090) in 1,641 career NHL regular-season games for the Maple Leafs, Sharks and Boston Bruins. Thornton also has 133 points (31-102) in 179 career playoff games. The six-foot-four 220-pound native of London, Ont., was selected by the Bruins with the first overall pick of the 1997 NHL Entry Draft. This report by The Canadian Press was first published Feb. 14, 2021. The Canadian Press
MELBOURNE, Australia — Toronto's Sharon Fichman is heading to the women's doubles quarterfinals at the Australian Open. Fichman and Giuliana Olmos of Mexico beat Canadian Leylah Annie Fernandez and Great Britain's Heather Watson 6-3, 6-2 in the third round on Monday. Fichman and Olmos lost both opening games of the two sets played, but didn't trail at any other point in the match. They needed 45 minutes to win the first set, and only 32 minutes more to win the second set. It's the first time the 30-year-old Fichman has reached the quarterfinals of any major tournament in her senior career. She won the 2006 Australian Open junior women's doubles final with Russian Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova. Fichman also hadn't won a match at a Grand Slam since 2014 before the Australian Open. Fichman and Olmos will face against No. 3 seeds Barbora Krejcikova and Katerina Siniakova of the Czech Republic in the next round. Fernandez, from Laval, Que., also lost in the opening round of singles play at the Australian Open last week. Later Monday, Ottawa native Gabriela Dabrowski was scheduled to play her second-round mixed doubles match with Croatian Mate Pavic. The third-seeded duo was to face American Bethanie Mattek-Sands and Great Britain's Jamie Murray for a berth to the quarterfinals. This report by The Canadian Press was first published Feb. 14, 2021. The Canadian Press
PEBBLE BEACH, Calif. — Daniel Berger got into the mix quickly with an eagle and finished it off with one even better, holing a 30-foot putt on the par-5 18th for a 7-under 65 and a two-shot victory Sunday in the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am. Berger won for the second time since the PGA Tour returned to golf from the COVID-19 pandemic, starting with a playoff victory at Colonial last June. Abbotsford, B.C. native Nick Taylor ended the tournament in a tie for 39th place at 4-under par. Taylor won last year's event by four strokes over Kevin Streelman. This was another wild chase on a crisp, breezy day along the Pacific, and Jordan Spieth went from leading to lagging. He went from a two-shot lead to a three-shot deficit through six holes, going from the leading character to a support role. Spieth birdied the last two holes for a 70 to tie for third with Patrick Cantlay (68). Maverick McNealy, who played at Stanford and once lived in a house near the 15th green at Pebble Beach, made five birdies over his last eight holes for a 66 and was tied for the lead after his eagle putt on the 18th stopped inches away. Berger was in the group behind him, and fired a fairway metal into the heart of the 18th green, 30 feet away. He only needed two putts for birdie to win, and instead finished with a flair. “That was the best putt I've ever hit in my life,” Berger said. Berger finished at 18-under 270 for his fourth career victory. Spieth finished in the top four for the second week in a row, a strong sign that his game is coming back after a drought that dates to his 2017 British Open victory at Royal Birkdale. The real heartache belonged to Nate Lashley. Lashley, playing in the final group with Spieth, nearly holed his wedge on the 11th for a tap-in birdie that took him to 16 under and leading by one shot. He was tied with Berger with three holes to play when Lashley went long on the 16th hole. He pitched out to 12 feet, missed the par putt and then missed the next two putts from the 3-foot range. That gave him a triple bogey from which he could not recovery. A field that featured only three players from the top 20 in the world got one of them as a winner — Berger, who was outside the top 100 in the world when golf returned last June as he tried to come back from injuries. Cantlay again was vexed by the Pebble Beach greens. He had five putts from inside the 15-foot range on the back nine, most looking as though they had a chance. Berger hit 4-iron from 229 yards to 20 feet and rolled in the eagle putt on the par-5 second hole to catch Spieth early, and he followed with an aggressive drive that left a flip wedge to 5 feet for birdie on No. 3. He had three eagle putts on the day, narrowly missing a 10-foot attempt on the sixth hole. Lashley quietly moved into contention with so much attention on Spieth. Cantlay was never too far away. McNealy showed up late with his 31 on the back nine. “I had the adrenaline pumping coming down the stretch there and feelings that I hadn’t really felt on the golf course in a little while, trying to close this out and give myself a chance,” McNealy. Ultimately, it was Berger in position to win and he delivered an eagle he won't soon forget. Doug Ferguson, The Associated Press
WEST BROMWICH, England — Manchester United damaged its title hopes after being held 1-1 by West Bromwich Albion in a scrappy Premier League clash on Sunday. Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s comeback kings fell short on the road and, having been top just 19 days ago, second-place United now trails Manchester City by seven points. City also has a game in hand. Mbaye Diagne got West Brom off to a dream start after just 80 seconds before United drew level through Bruno Fernandes’ stunning effort. Harry Maguire had a last-gasp header superbly turned on to a post by Baggies goalkeeper Sam Johnstone. Having won all of its previous seven away league matches in which United conceded first, Solskjaer will be frustrated by his side’s poor response in this costly draw at the Hawthorns. ___ More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/hub/soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports The Associated Press
Kaillie Humphries wasn’t sure if she would get a chance to race this season. She ended up on top of the world — twice. Humphries ended her international season Sunday by winning the inaugural women’s monobob world championship in Altenberg, Germany, adding that gold medal to the one she and Lolo Jones claimed on the same track last weekend. Humphries becomes the obvious gold-medal favourite going into the Olympic season, with two medal events — now with monobob included — awaiting women's bobsledders at next winter's Beijing Games for the first time. “To be able to end on a high, I really just continue to think that I am so grateful to be here,” Humphries said. “To be representing the United States and to be able to compete is such a huge honour. And I’m excited to go home and see my husband and my dog.” Moments later, Humphries hopped atop the medal stand amid a backdrop of snow-covered evergreen trees, wrapped herself in the American flag, then put her right hand over her heart as “The Star-Spangled Banner” cut through the frosty air. It was her fifth world championship, her third in as many tries since getting her release from the Canadian program and beginning to slide for the United States in 2019. If the Calgary native — a two-time Olympic gold medallist who is married to an American and now calls San Diego home — is going to race for the U.S. in next winter’s Beijing Games, she needs to obtain citizenship in the coming months. “She’s the best driver in the world,” longtime bobsled analyst John Morgan said. Toronto's Cynthia Appiah was the top Canadian in fifth place. "I crashed four out of six times in training and was on the cusp of not competing," Appiah said. "I was feeling down in the dumps and just wanted to throw in the towel, but Day 1 (of the race) went surprisingly well and it gave me a little more confidence." Humphries’ final time for four runs over two days was 3 minutes, 59.62 seconds — a half-second better than anyone else. She had the fastest time in each of the final three heats, a track-record time of 59.47 seconds in the final run clinching gold. “We just saved the best for last," Humphries said. Germany and Canada took the next six spots behind Humphries, with the Germans grabbing silver and bronze. Stephanie Schneider, the leader after Saturday’s first two heats, finished second in 4:00.12. Laura Nolte was third in 4:00.42. Mariama Jamanka was fourth for Germany, followed by Appiah, Germany’s Kim Kalicki and Melissa Lotholz of Barrhead, Alta. On average, those six German and Canadian sleds were 1.43 seconds behind Humphries. In sliding, that margin is enormous. “Kaillie, she’s the best in the world, hands-down, one of the best pilots in the world, men or women, taking the bobsled down the hill,” U.S. assistant coach Brian Shimer said. “No question.” Elana Meyers Taylor was 15th for the U.S., her medal hopes dashed by a first-heat crash Saturday. Like Humphries, Germany's Francesco Friedrich won double gold at worlds, capping off an easy four-man win later Sunday in 3:35.02. It's the fifth consecutive year that he has swept the two- and four-man golds at either the world championships or Olympics, and his 11th world championship overall. The Austrian sled driven by Benjamin Maier was second in 3:35.81, and the German sled driven by Johannes Lochner was third in 3:36.53. Justin Kripps of Summerland, B.C., drove the Canadian sled to a fifth-place finish in 3:36.95. "We put up a good fight, but I just made too many mistakes in the track," said Kripps. "This is still one of my best results in four-man here, and I learned a lot about how to drive four-man in Altenberg when the track is fast like this." Counting all three sliding sports — bobsled, skeleton and luge — American athletes won 18 medals on the top international sliding circuits this winter, all from women. Each of Humphries’ five medals were golds; two from worlds, one in World Cup and two in the Monobob World Series. “Her experience, patience and talent helped her win this gold medal for Team USA,” U.S. coach Mike Kohn said. The U.S. wasn’t sure until December if it would be going overseas to compete in any events. These world championship races for bobsled and skeleton were to have been held in Lake Placid, New York, over the past two weeks — then moved to Germany because of the pandemic and travel concerns. The American teams wound up skipping the first half of the season while determining if their sliders could compete in Europe safely. They figured it out in time, and once Humphries got rolling over the past three weeks including the World Cup finale and last weekend’s women’s bobsled title race, she was unstoppable. “A historic day,” Humphries said. “I am super pumped.” ___ With files from The Canadian Press. More AP sports: https://apnews.com/hub/apf-sports and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports Tim Reynolds, The Associated Press
MELBOURNE, Australia — Rebecca Marino's time at the Phillip Island Trophy tournament has come to an end. The 30-year-old Vancouver native lost to No. 4 seed Croatian Petra Martic 2-6, 7-5, 4-6 in the Round of 32 Sunday. The Canadian won her first round match of the event against German Mona Barthel Saturday, 6-4, 6-4 in 57 minutes, but was in tough against the 30-year-old Croatian. Marino hit eight aces for the second consecutive match, but hit three double faults in the near two-hour long match against Martic. Martic will play against Australia's Kim Birrell in the Round of 16. Marino has now been eliminated in the second round of both the Australian Open and the Phillip Island Trophy in less than a week. Her appearance at the major tournament was her first at a Grand Slam event since 2013. She defeated Birrell in the first round before losing to the Czech Republic's Marketa Vondrousova in the second round of the Australian Open. Fellow Canadian Bianca Andreescu will play a Round of 32 match of her own Monday. She will face off against American Madison Brengle. Andreescu was also eliminated from the second round of the Australian Open. She lost in straight sets to Hsieh Su-wei of Taiwan. This report by The Canadian Press was first published Feb. 14, 2021. The Canadian Press
PHOENIX — Devin Booker scored 27 points, Mikal Bridges added 21 and the Phoenix Suns cruised to their sixth straight victory, beating the Orlando Magic 109-90 on Sunday night. The Suns have won nine of their past 10 games and this one wasn't close. Phoenix never trailed and jumped out to a 14-2 lead after Orlando missed 12 of its first 13 shots. It never got much better for the Magic, who had just eight players available because of injuries. Orlando has lost eight of its past 10 and fell to 10-18 for the season. The Suns improved to 17-9. Terrence Ross led the Magic with 23 points. Dwayne Bacon added 19 points, and Nikola Vucevic had 14 points and 10 rebounds. Booker scored 17 points in the first quarter on 8-of-10 shooting, including a 30-foot 3-pointer, and the Suns took a 28-16 lead. They led by 23 in the second quarter before settling for a 52-35 advantage at the break. Phoenix scored the first six points of the second half and pushed ahead 80-55 after Jae Crowder hit back-to-back 3-pointers. Crowder finished with 12 points and eight rebounds. Chris Paul added 12 points, nine assists and six rebounds. Orlando shot just 6 of 35 (17%) from 3-point range and was outrebounded 59-48. TIP-INS Magic: Orlando's injury list was a long one: It included Al-Farouq Aminu (right knee), Cole Anthony (shoulder), James Ennis III (groin) and Evan Fournier (back spasms). ... Ross started a game for the first time in three seasons. He had come off the bench in 180 straight games. ... The Magic shot just 6 of 24 from the field in the first quarter. Suns: Booker is averaged 28.3 points and shooting 54.7% during the seven-game homestand that ends Tuesday. ... Deandre Ayton added 10 points and 13 rebounds. ... The Suns got 35 points from the bench and scored 46 points in the paint. UP NEXT Magic: Host New York on Wednesday night. Suns: Host Brooklyn on Tuesday night. ___ Follow David Brandt on Twitter: www.twitter.com/davidbrandtAP ___ More AP NBA: https://apnews.com/hub/NBA and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports David Brandt, The Associated Press
DALLAS — Damian Lillard hit a tiebreaking 3-pointer in the final minute, and the Portland Trail Blazers overcame another high-scoring outing from Luka Doncic in a 121-118 victory over the Dallas Mavericks on Sunday night. The young Dallas sensation scored 44 points two nights after getting a career-high 46 in a victory over New Orleans, but it wasn't enough to extend the Mavericks' four-game winning streak, tied for their longest this season. Lillard finished with 34 points and 11 assists. He connected on the go-ahead 3 after Doncic assisted on a tying 3-pointer from Dorian Finney-Smith after the Mavericks trailed by 13 midway through the fourth quarter. The Trail Blazers won their fourth consecutive game with help from a 45-point third quarter, matching the franchise record for that period. WIZARDS 104, CELTICS 91 WASHINGTON (AP) — Bradley Beal scored 35 points in his return from a rare night off, leading Washington to the victory. Beal went 10 for 18 from the field and 11 for 11 at the free-throw line. The NBA's leading scorer rested during Friday night's loss to the New York Knicks. Russell Westbrook had 13 points, 11 assists and nine rebounds for the Wizards. Rui Hachimura added 15 points. Kemba Walker and Jalen Brown each scored 25 points for Boston, which has lost 10 of 16. Jayson Tatum, who entered the game averaging 26.6 points, was held to a season-low six points. ___ More AP NBA: https://apnews.com/hub/NBA and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports The Associated Press
OKLAHOMA CITY — Justin Jackson scored a season-high 22 points and hit a critical 3-pointer in the final minute to help the Oklahoma City Thunder overcome Giannis Antetokounmpo's triple-double and beat the Milwaukee Bucks 114-109 on Sunday night. With Milwaukee making a late push, Jackson hit a 3-pointer with 14.9 seconds remaining to put the Thunder in control for good in just his second start of the season. Al Horford had 20 points, nine assists and seven rebounds, Lu Dort scored 19 points and Darius Bazley added 18 for Oklahoma City. The Thunder won without leading scorer Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, who sat out with a sprained left knee. The Thunder had been nearing a breakthrough. During their recent three-game road trip, they lost back-to-back overtime games to the Los Angeles Lakers and dropped a two-point game to the Denver Nuggets. Antetokounmpo had 24 points, 17 rebounds and 10 assists for his fourth triple-double of the season and Khris Middleton added 23 points for the Bucks. Milwaukee has lost three straight -- all without guard Jrue Holiday, who has been out because of health and safety protocols. Milwaukee missed 14 of its first 15 shots to start the second quarter, and the Thunder took advantage and led 52-41 at halftime. Middleton scored 17 points in the first half for the Bucks on 7-for-10 shooting, but the rest of the team went 10 for 38. Dort scored 16 points in the first half for Oklahoma City. Milwaukee rallied in the third quarter and took the lead on a jumper by Bobby Portis late in the third quarter. The game was tied at 81 heading into the fourth. The Bucks made 67% of their field goals in the third. Oklahoma City gained momentum in the fourth. Back-to-back buckets by Bazley and a 3-pointer by Jackson gave the Thunder a 101-93 lead midway through the final quarter and Oklahoma City held on. TIP-INS Bucks: Milwaukee scored the game's first eight points. ... Antetokounmpo had a double-double in the first half with 11 points and 11 rebounds. Thunder: Rookie guard Theo Maledon sat out because of health and safety protocols. ... Isaiah Roby's putback dunk with 1.2 seconds left in the first quarter tied the game at 24 heading into the second. ... Guard Hamidou Diallo tied a career high with 13 rebounds. ... Horford's nine assists were a season high. UP NEXT The Bucks host the Toronto Raptors on Tuesday. The Thunder host the Portland Trail Blazers on Tuesday. ___ Follow Cliff Brunt on Twitter: https://twitter.com/CliffBruntAP. ___ More AP NBA: https://apnews.com/NBA and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports. Cliff Brunt, The Associated Press
TAMPA, Fla. — Karl-Anthony Towns scored seven of his 20 points late in the fourth quarter before fouling out and the Minnesoa Timberwolves snapped a four-game losing streak with a 116-112 win over the Toronto Raptors on Sunday night. Malik Beasley also scored 20 points and Anthony Edwards added 18 for the Timberwolves, who shot 69% in the second half. The Raptors had a chance to tie the game in the closing seconds after Beasley stepped out of bounds with 12.1 seconds left for Minnesota's eighth turnover of the fourth quarter. But, Pascal Siakam missed a layup that was contested by 6-foot-10 Jaden McDaniels. Jordan McLaughlin clinched the victory with two free throws with 3.7 seconds left. Kyle Lowry led the Raptors with 24 points, and Fred Van Vleet and Marvin Powell added 22 points apiece. Siakam finished with 18 points, eight rebounds and six assists for Toronto, which was coming off a 4-2 road trip. Edwards converted three layups in a 17-2 run that put the Timberwolves up 91-79 late in the third quarter. Minnesota shot 15 for 20 in the third quarter. Van Fleet scored 19 points in the first half, including nine straight points that lifted the Raptors to a five-point lead late in the second quarter. TIP-INS Timberwolves: Shot 52% for the game. ... G D'Angelo Russell missed a third straight game with a sore left leg. ... Five assists moved Rubio up to 83rd on the all-time NBA list. Raptors: F OG Anunoby missed a 10th game with a strained left calf. ... F Yuta Watanabe missed a third game with a sprained left ankle. ... Lowry moved ahead of Amir Johnson to become the franchise's fourth-leading rebounder. ... Van Fleet entered the game third in the NBA in minutes per game (36.3). Siakam was 14th and Lowry 22nd. UP NEXT Timberwolves: Play at home Tuesday night against the Los Angeles Lakers, who beat them by 36 points on Dec. 27. Raptors: Open a two-game series Tuesday night at Milwaukee, their eighth city in 15 days. ___ More AP NBA: https://apnews.com/hub/NBA and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports . Dick Scanlon, The Associated Press
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Dejounte Murray had 26 points and 12 rebounds, and the San Antonio Spurs outlasted the short-handed Charlotte Hornets for a 122-110 victory Sunday night. Derrick White scored 12 of his season-high 25 points in the fourth quarter, helping San Antonio to its fifth win in six games. The Spurs also improved to 5-0 this season against Eastern Conference teams. Terry Rozier had 33 points for the Hornets, who played without leading scorer Gordon Hayward because of a sore back and P.J. Washington, Caleb Martin and Cody Martin due to health and safety protocols. In addition, Devonte Graham departed because of knee discomfort and did not play in the second half. Malik Monk scored 23 points for Charlotte, and rookie LaMelo Ball had 17 points, 12 rebounds and eight assists in another solid performance. Rozier, who had 41 points in Friday's win against the Timberwolves, started strong with 16 points on 7-of-12 shooting as the Hornets built a 33-17 lead. But the Spurs began to heat up in the second quarter, going 20 of 26 from the field and scoring 47 points to take a 64-59 halftime lead. The game was tied heading into the fourth quarter, but White scored 10 points in the first seven minutes to help the Spurs to a 108-99 lead. Charlotte pulled within six down the stretch, but White converted a driving layup across the lane with 47.8 seconds left to help close it out. Keldon Johnson added 18 points and eight rebounds for the Spurs, who went 16 for 19 at the free-throw line. TIP-INS Spurs: Had 31 assists. ... Were outrebounded 50-43. ... Shot just 29.4% from 3-point range. Hornets: Hayward had been listed as probable before his back tightened up. Coach James Borrego said he is day to day. ... Started three point guards in Rozier, Graham and Ball. UP NEXT Spurs: At Detroit on Tuesday and at Cleveland on Wednesday, capping a stretch of three road games in four days. Hornets: Host the Bulls on Wednesday night. ___ More AP NBA: https://apnews.com/NBA and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports Steve Reed, The Associated Press
DETROIT — Mason Plumlee had 17 points, 10 rebounds and 10 assists for his first career triple-double, and the Detroit Pistons spoiled Stan Van Gundy’s return to Motown, beating the New Orleans Pelicans 123-112 on Sunday night. Van Gundy was the coach and president of basketball operations for the Pistons from 2014-18. He’s coaching the Pelicans now, and Detroit became the latest team to blitz New Orleans from 3-point range. The Pistons had six players with at least 15 points, and Detroit went 17 of 35 from beyond the arc — 13 of 21 during the final three quarters. Josh Jackson led Detroit with 21 points, and Svi Mykhailiuk added 18. The Pelicans also lost their previous two games, allowing 25 3-pointers in each of those. Zion Williamson and Brandon Ingram scored 26 points each for the Pelicans, but New Orleans couldn't hold on after an impressive start. The Pelicans shot 79% from the field in a 40-point first quarter. The Pelicans led by 10 after the first, but they scored just 22 points in the second and trailed by two at halftime. Detroit was up 97-89 after three. Mykhailiuk made a couple 3s to give the Pistons a 108-97 lead in the fourth. Detroit is in last place in the Eastern Conference but has won three of four. Plumlee, who missed the previous two games with elbow issues, became the first Pistons centre with a triple-double since Greg Monroe on Nov. 7, 2012. TIP-INS Pelicans: New Orleans allowed 129 and 143 points in its previous two games, so this was actually an improvement from that standpoint. Pistons: Plumlee became the fourth Pistons centre with a triple-double since 1965, joining Monroe, Ben Wallace and Bob Lanier. UP NEXT Pelicans: Visit the Memphis Grizzlies on Tuesday night. The Pelicans beat Memphis 118-109 on Feb. 6. Pistons: Host the San Antonio Spurs on Tuesday night. The teams split two games last season. ___ Follow Noah Trister at https://twitter.com/noahtrister ___ More AP NBA: https://apnews.com/NBA and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports Noah Trister, The Associated Press