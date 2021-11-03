Luka Doncic with a deep 3 vs the Miami Heat

The Canadian Press

HOUSTON (AP) — The Latest on Game 6 of the World Series (all times local): 9:30 p.m. Max Fried is the first starter to get an out in the sixth inning of this World Series, and the Braves lead Houston 6-0 with nine outs between them and a championship celebration. Fried retired 17 straight batters before Michael Brantley reached on an infield single with two outs in the sixth -- Brantley had been the last batter to reach, too, when he stepped on Fried’s ankle on a close play at first in the first