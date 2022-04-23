Luka Doncic with a buzzer beater vs the Utah Jazz
Luka Doncic (Dallas Mavericks) with a buzzer beater vs the Utah Jazz, 04/23/2022
Donovan Mitchell (Utah Jazz) with a deep 3 vs the Dallas Mavericks, 04/23/2022
The New York City mother of two whose body was found inside a duffel bag had asked her alleged killer to leave her house "multiple times" before she was stabbed to death, according to prosecutors. The suspect, handyman David Bonola, was arrested early Thursday, days after he allegedly stabbed Orsolya Gaal over 50 times, slashed her throat and dumped her body in her son's hockey bag, the NYPD said. Bonola, 44, and Gaal 51, had been having an off-and-on affair for two years, according to police.
A man who spent 14 years imprisoned in Guantanamo Bay is suing the Canadian government for $35 million for its alleged role in the series of events that led up to his detainment, during which he was tortured. A statement of claim, filed on behalf of Mohamedou Ould Slahi in the Federal Court of Canada on Friday, argues Canadian authorities took actions that "caused, contributed to and prolonged [his] detention, torture, assault and sexual assault at Guantanamo Bay." Slahi, a Mauritanian national,
Martin St. Louis had a pretty good sense of what he was getting into. The Hall of Fame forward played 16 NHL seasons, won a Stanley Cup, captured major awards, experienced international success, and fought for everything he got on the ice — especially early in his career — during an era where his five-foot-eight frame was viewed as a distinct disadvantage. The fire and self-belief that pushed St. Louis among hockey's greats is something he's now brought to the next chapter of his career as head
ANAHEIM, Calif. (AP) — Phillip Danault scored the tiebreaking goal early in the third period, and the Los Angeles Kings solidified their grasp on a playoff spot with a 2-1 victory over the Anaheim Ducks on Tuesday night. Jonathan Quick made 29 saves in a frequently spectacular performance, and Adrian Kempe scored the first goal in the Kings' third victory in four games. Los Angeles is closing in on the end of its three-season playoff drought, moving five points clear of Vegas for third place in
OTTAWA — There was an abundance of Montreal Canadiens jerseys at Canadian Tire Centre Saturday night, and while most had the name of Price, Suzuki and Caufield on them many were thinking about Guy Lafleur. The Canadiens legend died Friday at the age of 70 and Canadiens fans were mourning the loss of what many called the final member of the greatest French trio. For many French-Canadian hockey fans, the names Jean Beliveau, Maurice Richard and Guy Lafleur symbolize hockey royalty. While all hold
VANCOUVER — The Ottawa Senators knew what a win would mean for the Vancouver Canucks on Tuesday — and the visitors were eager to play spoiler. The Canucks came in looking to extend a six-game win streak and better their fragile playoff hopes, but it was the Senators who took two points with a 4-3 shootout win. “We knew it was going to be kind of a playoff style game," said Senators forward Alex Formenton. "They're hungry for those points and they need it so they came out strong and it was a good
Speaking to the media after Toronto’s season-saving win versus the Sixers, Gary Trent Jr. couldn’t hide his excitement over Scottie Barnes being named NBA Rookie Of The Year. GTJ also discussed how much Barnes impacts the team overall, winning without Fred VanVleet, and how the Raptors defended differently in Game 4. Follow our Raptors coverage all season long on Yahoo Sports Canada.
With injuries mounting to key Raptors contributors, Toronto needed its role players to step up big in Game 2. For the most part, that didn't happen.
SEATTLE (AP) — Kole Lind, Jordan Eberle and Yanni Gourde all scored in the first period and the Seattle Kraken held on to beat the Colorado Avalanche 3-2 Wednesday night. Philipp Grubauer had 25 saves as Seattle won its third straight. Matty Beniers had an assist to become the first rookie this season to begin his NHL career with a point in each of his first four games. Cale Makar and Artturi Lehkonen scored for the Avalanche, and Pavel Francouz finished with 26 saves. Colorado, assured of havin
Maybe the name "Own The Podium" was a problem. Canada has posted some of its biggest medal hauls in Olympic Games over the last dozen years, but how the country has gone about owning the podium is now under the microscope. Established in 2005 after Vancouver and Whistler, B.C., won the bid to host the 2010 Winter Games, Own The Podium's goal was to strategize athletes onto the podium and rank Canada number one among countries in total medals at a home Olympic Games. That label, and the ceaseless
Gonzaga University senior guard Andrew Nembhard is declaring for the 2022 NBA Draft -- and this time he will go. The 22-year-old from Aurora, Ont., announced on social media Thursday his intention to leave college and head make the leap to the NBA. "I have decided to enter my name into the 2022 NBA draft (sic) and fulfill my dream of playing in the league," Nembhard said in his statement. This will be the third time Nembhard has declared for the draft. He did so previously in 2019 and 2020, afte
Montreal Canadiens legend and Hockey Hall of Famer Guy Lafleur died at age 70. Here is a quick look at the iconic scoring star who led the Canadiens to five Stanley Cup titles: Nicknames: The Flower, Le Démon Blond Drafted: First overall by the Montreal Canadiens in 1971 Stanley Cups won: 5 (1973, 1976, 1977, 1978, 1979) Scoring titles won: 3 (1976, 1977, 1978) Hart Trophy awards: 2 (1977, 1978) Career totals: 560 goals and 793 assists for 1,353 points over 1,126 regular-season games in 17 seaso
TORONTO — Fred VanVleet's status for Game 5 of the opening round of the playoffs is unknown after the Raptors guard strained his left hip on Saturday. The injury forced VanVleet to leave Game 4 of Toronto's series with the Philadelphia 76ers. The Raptors went on to win 110-102 and avoid elimination, sending the series back to Philadelphia for Game 5 on Monday. VanVleet tore off his jersey as he left the game late in the second quarter. The Raptors confirmed in the third that he would not return.
The Toronto Raptors appear to be searching for solutions against the 76ers and one may have shown itself in the latter stages of their Game 2 loss.
Amit Mann and Jackson Frank discuss adjustments the Toronto Raptors could make ahead of a crucial Game 3 vs. the Philadelphia 76ers. Listen to the full episode on the 'Raptors Over Everything' podcast feed.
U.S. women’s hockey star Amanda Kessel is joining the Pittsburgh Penguins for an executive management program that could put her on track to work full time in an NHL front office. Kessel is the first participant in the new program the team unveiled Wednesday. She follows the lead of retired U.S. star and Hockey Hall of Famer Cammi Granato and other women in NHL management roles. Kessel said she was excited to learn on the job with the Penguins, where she’ll work alongside team executives in hock
Canada's Jocelyn Peterman and Brett Gallant emerged victorious in their opening match at the 2022 mixed doubles world championships, besting Germany 9-3 on Saturday in Geneva, Switzerland. Peterman, of Winnipeg, and Gallant, of St. John's, got going early with a 5-0 lead through the first three ends. After the first two ends where the Canadians managed to gain control early with solid accuracy, a missed shot from the Germans (0-1) in the third end swung the momentum further in Canada's favour. "
The Tsuut'ina Nation just west of Calgary is at the centre of a major sports story involving a YouTube star, boxer Jake Paul, and former UFC legend Michael Bisping. The First Nation made headlines in the sports pages of UK tabloids and around the world this week as Paul and Bisping escalated a long-running war of words on social media, teasing a possible fight between the pair that could happen in Alberta. Bisping, 43, is one of the latest retired MMA stars on 25-year-old Paul's hit list, which
Fred VanVleet, OG Anunoby & Pascal Siakam discuss trying to keep the 76ers off the free-throw line while Joel Embiid reveals what he talked to Nick Nurse about late in the game.