Luka Dončić knocks it down as the clock expires
Luka Dončić knocks it down as the clock expires, 12/07/2024
Luka Dončić knocks it down as the clock expires, 12/07/2024
Not great news for the Mavs.
This wasn't the best effort by the Mavericks star.
Beck was forced into the game for a single play, and it was a big one.
Ohio blew out Miami (Ohio) 38-3 on Saturday to win 10 games for the third straight season.
One of MLB's most underrated players got paid.
The Sun Devils scored 35 straight points over the second and third quarters in their 45-19 win.
Saturday features the four power conference title games that will shape the College Football Playoff field.
A 45-day window will open once Sasaki is posted, and he is not expected to sign with a team until after Jan. 15.
The Lakers have lost seven of their past nine games, dropping them to 10th in the Western Conference standings.
The Ducks are the only undefeated team in the nation at 12-0.
The Jets had injury news on a trio of stars.
The bowl said that it'll choose from Arizona State, BYU, Colorado and Iowa State.
Fantasy basketball analyst Dan Titus delivers an updated look at the NBA rookie landscape.
At some point, more is not better, and more than 12 will not be better.
The former Chiefs offensive coordinator joined UCLA's staff after the school hired Deshaun Foster.
Dalton Del Don identifies some of the most deceiving player stat lines ahead of Week 14 ... including Nick Westbrook-Ikhine's flukey TD production.
The 2025 Club World Cup draw took place Thursday in Miami. Two days later, FIFA released the full schedule — including dates, locations and kickoff times for all 63 games.
OSU's 3-9 record was the school's worst since 2000 and snapped an 18-year bowl streak.
Vincent Goodwill and Tim Cato discuss the Mavericks and Bucks, who have gone 8-1 in their last 9 games, and what's leading to a youth revolution in the Western Conference.
Could Jeanty break the single-season rushing record?