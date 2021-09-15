Luis Robert's solo homer

The Canadian Press

ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) — The AL West-leading Houston Astros put starter Jake Odorizzi on the 10-day injured list Tuesday with right foot soreness from a play when he covered first base. Odorizzi’s roster spot was filled by right-hander Zack Greinke, who was reinstated from the COVID-19 injury list Tuesday to make his first scheduled start in 16 days. His previous start was also on the road against the Rangers, on Aug. 29. Manager Dusty Baker said Odorizzi was getting an MRI Tuesday, Odorizzi was