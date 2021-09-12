Luis Robert's 3-run double

In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

Luis Robert laces a line-drive double down the left-field line to drive in three runs and cut the White Sox deficit to 7-6 in the 4th inning

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest Stories