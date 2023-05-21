Luis Robert Jr.'s solo homer (13)
Luis Robert Jr. crushes a solo home run to right-center field, cutting the White Sox deficit to 2-1 in the bottom of the 4th
According to The Athletic, a power struggle emerged between Kyle Dubas and Brendan Shanahan.
Shanahan said contract negotiations broke down after believing both parties had the framework for an extension in place.
‘It means a lot coming from him,’ Panthers star Aleksander Barkov said.
The booing of Bryson DeChambeau was decidedly greater than that of Brooks Koepka, but both getting jeered came out of nowhere.
Blue Jays manager John Schneider was forced to take starter Alek Manoah out of a game on Saturday after accidentally making a second mount visit in a single inning.
17-year-old Josh Alexander speaks out after he was suspended from his Canadian Catholic school and later detained for handing out free Bibles at a protest.
Kyle Dubas struck gold with some of his transactions and completely whiffed on others. Here are the five best and five worst moves he made as Leafs GM.
Royals pitcher Zack Greinke has won six Gold Glove awards and he showed off his defensive prowess against the White Sox on Friday.
Lee Hodges waited 35 seconds to see this shot go in. Apparently that was too long.
It is City’s seventh EPL triumph since 2012, and fifth in seven seasons under Pep Guardiola. But cheating allegations still loom over all the success.
Mackenzie Dern completely overwhelmed Angela Hill for 25 minutes in the UFC Fight Night 224 headliner.
Reba McEntire is a new host of the Voice, and in a show of support, her longtime boyfriend Rex Linn posted a fun photo of Reba. See it here.
Woods is now a billionaire. Take a look at how the five-time Masters champion and PGA Tour legend lives his fabulous life.
Brooks Koepka says he has no problem with the vociferous crowd in New York, where he was booed during his third round.
The Lakers fall behind 3-0 in best-of-seven Western Conference finals after Jamal Murray and Nikola Jokic lead the Nuggets to another win.
Havnameltdown, a horse trained by Bob Baffert, was euthanized and jockey Luis Saez was injured during a race before the Preakness at Pimlico Race Course.
A horse trained by Bob Baffert was euthanized on the track because of a leg injury during the undercard at Pimlico Race Course on Saturday, several hours before another one of the Hall of Famer's 3-year-old colts, National Treasure, won the Preakness Stakes. On the same dirt course that staged the second leg of the Triple Crown, favorite Havnameltdown buckled forward and threw jockey Luis Saez off his back during the day's sixth race, then continued running around the final turn in some distress. Havnameltdown was looked at by chief veterinary officer Dr. Dionne Benson and others, who determined the injury to his left front leg was inoperable so the horse should be put down, according to a statement from 1/ST Racing, which owns and operates the track.
Bob Baffert choked back tears and his voice cracked while he tried to juggle the conflicting feelings of seeing one of his horses win the Preakness Stakes hours after another was euthanized on the same track. National Treasure won the Preakness on Saturday in Baffert's return to the Triple Crown trail following a suspension, ending Kentucky Derby champion Mage's Triple Crown bid in the race Baffert has now captured more than any other trainer. It also put the sport squarely back in a familiar spot, two weeks after seven horses died in a 10-day span at Churchill Downs leading up to the Derby.
Matthew Tkachuk scored his third overtime winner of the Stanley Cup playoffs to send the Panthers back home with a 2-0 series lead.
Martina Navratilova is doing “OK” after being diagnosed with throat cancer and breast cancer. The 66-year-old Navratilova said in January that her prognosis was good and that she was going to start treatment that month. While Navratilova was undergoing tests on her throat, she said, the unrelated, early stage breast cancer was discovered.