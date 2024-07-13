Luis Robert Jr.'s RBI single
Luis Robert Jr. knocks an RBI single to center field, tying the game at 1 in the bottom of the 6th inning
Luis Robert Jr. knocks an RBI single to center field, tying the game at 1 in the bottom of the 6th inning
Krejčíková staved off Paolini's comeback, winning 6-2, 2-6, 6-4 and capturing her first Grand Slam title since 2021.
Orioles manager Brandon Hyde sparked the brawl.
The Rookie of the Year race between Caitlin Clark and Angel Reese is shaping up to be an all-timer.
The top picks of the 2024 NBA Draft looked solid in their Summer League debuts.
Fantasy analyst Andy Behrens is here to help your roster with these nine waiver wire adds ahead of the All-Star break.
Bronny James is averaging five points on 23% shooting for the winless Lakers.
After two strong semifinal showings, Carlos Alcaraz and Novak Djokovic will now face off in Sunday's Wimbledon final.
Basketball legend Jerry West was a regular presence at the NBA Summer League. The league honored him by holding his regular courtside seat.
The women's tournament will also continue to have first- and second-round games at the home venues of the top 16 seeds.
The Knicks are getting some help from their star point guard.
Jake Mintz & Jordan Shusterman take the show on the road to Texas for the 2024 MLB All-Star Game. The guys preview the MLB Draft happening on Sunday, as well as discuss the top-selling jerseys in 2024 so far and give their picks for The Good, The Bad & The Uggla.
Skenes will become only the fifth rookie pitcher to start the All-Star Game.
Our Frank Schwab counts down his NFL power rankings, grades each team's offseason, solicits fantasy football advice and previews what the 2024 season might have in store for each team.
"This is inexcusable."
The last White Sox pitcher to throw one was a fellow named Sloppy Thurston.
Shatori Walker-Kimbrough, DiJonai Carrington, Rickea Jackson and Jordan Horston share their personal style, favorite fit moments and thoughts on the WNBA's fashion renaissance.
The Steelers are coming off a playoff season, with a new look at QB.
Pete Alonso, Alec Bohm, Gunnar Henderson and Marcell Ozuna will also compete in Monday's event
A first-half red card put Colombia at a disadvantage for the entire second half. But Uruguay couldn't capitalize in a 1-0 Colombia win.
Anthony Edwards certainly looked like a No. 1 option.