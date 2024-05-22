Luis Rengifo's two-run homer (3)
Luis Rengifo crushes a two-run home run to right field, giving the Angels a 2-0 lead in the top of the 1st inning
It has been a frustrating start for the Angels, and Washington was in no mood for mistakes.
"I'm nowhere near my ceiling," Fields said. Wilson told reporters: "I don't blink."
LaMelo Ball allegedly drove away and ran over an 11-year-old's foot when he was trying to get Ball's autograph at a Hornets fan event last fall.
Hendricks currently holds a 10.57 ERA.
Rafael Devers is now just two home runs shy of matching MLB’s all-time record.
Coco Gauff feels that young people 'think their vote doesn't count.' She wants that to change.
Kansas City Chiefs receiver Rashee Rice reported for the team's organized team activities amid his involvement in a multi-car crash and alleged nightclub assault during the offseason.
Wembanyama and Holmgren received 99 of a possible 99 first first-place votes.
The co-leader in bets for the No. 1 overall pick is a stunner.
Jim Otto appeared in 210 straight games for the Raiders and was one of just three players who appeared in every single regular season AFL game throughout his career.
After positions 13-30 for the 108th Indianapolis 500 were locked in on Saturday, the first 12 and final three slots will be determined Sunday.
Xander Schauffele hit a six-foot putt on 18 to win the 2024 PGA Championship.
Juan Soto had his first multi-home run game for the New York Yankees, and Luis Gil struck out 14 batters in a 6–1 win over the Chicago White Sox.
Kyle Larson not only qualified for the 1008th running of the Indianapolis 500, he’ll start in one of the first four rows.
Simone Biles won the U.S. Classic by nearly two full points Saturday night in what was her best outing since the Tokyo Olympics.