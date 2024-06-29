Luis Rengifo's two-run home run (6)
Luis Rengifo belts a two-run home run to deep-center field, scoring Nolan Schanuel to give the Angels a 2-0 lead in the 1st inning
Luis Rengifo belts a two-run home run to deep-center field, scoring Nolan Schanuel to give the Angels a 2-0 lead in the 1st inning
Max Scherzer and Justin Verlander figure to battle each other on MLB's all-time strikeout list for the rest of their magnificent careers.
Simone Biles is once again dominating the field.
Celebrini was the youngest player ever to win the Hobey Baker Award as the top NCAA men's player.
The Pelicans are making a big move.
Cooper Flagg, an incoming freshman at Duke University, will join the USA Basketball men’s select team that will practice alongside the squad headed to Paris this summer for the Olympics.
Our Frank Schwab counts down his NFL power rankings, grades each team's offseason, solicits fantasy football advice and previews what the 2024 season might have in store for each team.
Corleone was was voted All-Big 12 Second Team last season.
The Pistons take on a contract in order to acquire future draft picks.
In today's edition: The nepo-ballers phenomenon, MLB All-Star voting, USMNT falls to Panama, and more.
The Saints hovered around .500 last season and that could happen again after an uninspiring offseason.
"U.S. Soccer stands firmly against racism in all forms and will continue to support our players."
Jackie Taylor was 18 months old when her father was killed.
It was a long shot for Mercedes to get Verstappen to replace Lewis Hamilton next season.
Continuing our summer 'Flip the Script' series we take a look at who could be this year's Rachaad White: A dead zone RB that ends up becoming a top ten fantasy RB at the end of the season. Nate Tice joins Matt Harmon to identify this year's RB dead zone and pick which RB could become the king of the RB dead zone.
Krysten Peek, Tom Haberstroh & Lamar Hurd react to night one of the 2024 NBA draft, including the selection of four French players, Zach Edey going to Memphis within the top ten and why there's a chance Bronny James might not be wearing purple and gold in his future.
Jake Mintz and Jordan Shusterman examine if there’s reason for concern with Gerrit Cole after two rough outings, drama within the college baseball world, who might be participating in the 2024 Home Run Derby and ask why some players don’t have a home run yet this season.
For the second straight 2024 Copa América match at SoFi Stadium, the “home” team failed to deliver.
Here are Yahoo Sports' complete first-round draft grades.
Nic Claxton isn't going anywhere.
Georgia had never qualified for a major tournament before Euro 2024.