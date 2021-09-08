Luis Rengifo's solo home run
Luis Rengifo crushes his 3rd home run of the season to right field, pushing the Angels' lead to 3-0 in the 9th inning
Marcus Semien homered again, Alejandro Kirk went deep twice and the surging Toronto Blue Jays beat the skidding Yankees on Tuesday night.
Canadian teenager Leylah Fernandez continued her remarkable run at the US Open Tuesday, earning a spot in the semifinals with an upset victory over Elina Svitolina of Ukraine.
The GM seat in Ottawa isn't Pierre McGuire's just yet.
Canada will be without Bayern Munich star Alphonso Davies for Wednesday's World Cup qualifying match against El Salvador.
Derek Jeter, Rockies legend Larry Walker and the late labor pioneer Marvin Miller are among the class finally being inducted into Cooperstown on Wednesday.
NHL goaltender Anders Nilsson shared details of the horrible concussion symptoms that forced him to hang up the pads last month.
The Raptors gave Lowry the choice of picking where he wanted to go at the trade deadline. He decided to stay put.
You may have the opportunity to play Bishop Sycamore in your own Yahoo Fantasy league.
Toronto Blue Jays left-hander Robbie Ray has earned a Player of the Week nod after another dominant stretch.
Former Vancouver Canucks forward Jake Virtanen has signed a one-year contract with the KHL's Spartak Moscow
Arsenal's Bukayo Saka and Man United's Mason Greenwood are both only touching 20 years old and yet are already bona fide Premier League stars.
Just about every year, an NFL coach gets fired during the season.
A penchant for discipline and a dash of gallows humour have been key in Tim Mayza's success for the Blue Jays.
Paul Pierce was sick of talking about LeBron James.
Premier League action returns with a highly anticipated slate of matches following the international break. At the forefront, Cristiano Ronaldo makes his return to Old Trafford.
Who should be the top fantasy pick? Who are the players you want most on your team? Our analysts examine the draft landscape with their rankings.
PHOENIX (AP) — Jordan Lyles pitched seven smooth innings in relief, Jason Martin hit a two-run single and the Texas Rangers beat the Arizona Diamondbacks 3-1 on Tuesday night. It's a rare three-game winning streak for the last-place Rangers. They'll try to tie their season high of four straight wins on Wednesday. Arizona has lost nine of 10. The Diamondbacks jumped out to a short-lived 1-0 lead in the third when Josh Rojas hit a sacrifice fly that brought home Daulton Varsho. Texas responded wit
DENVER (AP) — Logan Webb pitched effectively for seven innings, Mike Yastrzemski homered and Steve Duggar had two triples among his three hits as the NL West-leading San Francisco Giants beat the Colorado Rockies 12-3 Tuesday night. Brandon Crawford added three hits and an RBI. All of Duggar’s hits went for extra bases and he drove in three runs. Yastrzemski added a run-scoring single in the ninth, finishing with three RBIs and helping San Francisco to its fifth win in six games. C.J. Cron had a
SAN DIEGO (AP) — Left-hander Blake Snell of the San Diego Padres took a perfect game into the seventh inning against the Los Angeles Angels before walking two batters and allowing a two-out, two-run single to Jo Adell on his 96th pitch. Snell was trying for the majors’ ninth no-hitter this year, which would’ve topped the record of eight set in 1884, the first season overhand pitching was permitted. Joe Musgrove began the no-hit parade this year, pitching the first no-no in San Diego history in h