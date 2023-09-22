Luis Medina fans five
Luis Medina hurls five-innings of five-run, six-hit, five-strikeout ball against the Tigers
The beleaguered Blue Jays starter will not see game action again until 2024 as a dramatic campaign comes to a close.
The Blue Jays have the American League's most difficult remaining schedule, but their path to the playoffs is now crystal clear.
ST. LOUIS (AP) — Josh Donaldson hit a three-run homer in the first inning, Tyrone Taylor homered twice and the Milwaukee Brewers beat the St. Louis Cardinals 8-2 on Wednesday night to take another step toward their second NL Central title in three years. Donaldson homered off Zack Thompson (5-7), the former AL MVP’s second home run since he was released by the New York Yankees and signed by Milwaukee. Twelve of Donaldson’s 22 big league hits this year have been home runs. Mark Canha hit a three-
Yusei Kikuchi could have a career as a marathon napper once his baseball days are done.
As of Tuesday night, Tom Willis had thrown the first pitch at 29 different Major League Baseball stadiums, with just one more to go.
NEW YORK (AP) — Yankees manager Aaron Boone didn't last very long on the bench Wednesday night. Boone was ejected in the second inning by plate umpire Lance Barrett for arguing balls and strikes against the Toronto Blue Jays. It was the seventh ejection this year for Boone, tied with David Bell of the Cincinnati Reds for most among major league managers. Boone has been tossed 33 times in six seasons as a big league skipper, all with New York. Barrett had a wide strike zone from the start, accord
The former Detroit Red Wings blueliner is the latest to detail his experiences with the disgraced former head coach.
TORONTO — The Toronto Blue Jays selected outfielder Cam Eden to the big-league roster on Wednesday and optioned infielder Ernie Clement to Triple-A Buffalo. Eden hit .257 over 131 games for the Bisons this season. He had three homers, 48 RBIs and 53 stolen bases. Clement hit .380 (19-for-50) over 30 games for the Blue Jays with one homer and 10 RBIs. However, he had just two hits in 10 at-bats over his last seven games. To make room on the 40-man roster, the Blue Jays designated infielder Mason
The Fox News host fumbled her take on the alleged fatal beating of a New England Patriots fan.
The Tampa Bay Rays are finalizing plans for a new ballpark in downtown St. Petersburg, which is a positive development for baseball fans in Florida. Indirectly, it could also mean great things for baseball fans in a couple other cities — eventually. MLB Commissioner Rob Manfred has made it clear several times over the past few years that he's interested in expanding to 32 teams, but that sentiment came with a caveat: All current 30 big league teams needed to have stable stadium situations before
Ryder Cup legend Nick Faldo has no patience for fellow European stars who jumped to LIV.
Las Vegas Raiders receiver Davante Adams says Buffalo Bills safety Taylor Rapp needs to "learn how to play the game the right way."
Fantasy football analyst Dalton Del Don exposes some fraudulent stats to know heading into Week 3's action.
Tyson Fury believes Francis Ngannou's ripped physique will work to his detriment in their fight.
Daryl Watts took a financial hit when the Premier Hockey League was bought out and the Professional Women's Hockey League took its place. The 24-year-old forward from Toronto signed a two-year contract in January with the PHF's Toronto Six that would have paid her a league-record US$150,000 in 2023-24. Within weeks of the Six winning the PHF championship Isobel Cup, it was announced that Los Angeles Dodgers co-owner Mark Walter had bought out the PHF and had also reached a collective bargaining
Israel Adesanya breaks silence on his loss to Sean Strickland at UFC 293.
Unless you're a dedicated fan of one of these clubs, it's best to avoid watching them play hockey at all this season.
The Pacers could be seeking an impact player or premium draft pick for Buddy Hield. Here are six teams that could potentially trade for him.
Dana White says they have to do a trilogy between Alexa Grasso and Valentina Shevchenko given the split draw.
Canada's Charles Jourdain thinks his country comparing him to Georges St-Pierre is unfair.