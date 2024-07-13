Luis L. Ortiz K's five
Luis L. Ortiz strikes out five White Sox over his 5 2/3 innings of work in his start against Chicago
Luis L. Ortiz strikes out five White Sox over his 5 2/3 innings of work in his start against Chicago
The last White Sox pitcher to throw one was a fellow named Sloppy Thurston.
Krejčíková staved off Paolini's comeback, winning 6-2, 2-6, 6-4 and capturing her first Grand Slam title since 2021.
Orioles manager Brandon Hyde sparked the brawl.
The Rookie of the Year race between Caitlin Clark and Angel Reese is shaping up to be an all-timer.
The top picks of the 2024 NBA Draft looked solid in their Summer League debuts.
Our Frank Schwab counts down his NFL power rankings, grades each team's offseason, solicits fantasy football advice and previews what the 2024 season might have in store for each team.
The women's tournament will also continue to have first- and second-round games at the home venues of the top 16 seeds.
Skenes will become only the fifth rookie pitcher to start the All-Star Game.
"This is inexcusable."
After two strong semifinal showings, Carlos Alcaraz and Novak Djokovic will now face off in Sunday's Wimbledon final.
Jake Fischer and Dan Devine discuss Team USA losing Kawhi Leonard and adding Derrick White, vibe check another bad offseason for the Miami Heat and preview the 2024 NBA Summer League in Las Vegas.
Adams was released by the Seahawks in March, three years after signing a $70 million extension.
Anthony Edwards certainly looked like a No. 1 option.
After a disappointing 4-8 start to Deion Sanders' tenure, the Buffaloes reloaded via the transfer portal and their leader seems more confident than ever.
After an early lead for the Netherlands, England equalized in the first half and scored late to take the victory and move on to the next round.
The two-time MVP had one of the best games of her career and continues to lead the Aces back into championship contention.
Jake Mintz & Jordan Shusterman talk about who should be the starting pitchers for the 2024 MLB All-Star Game, the Reds getting an impact from Rece Hinds, the Mets making a trade and the Boston Red Sox having a door of opportunity.
Trea Turner's grand slam opened up the 10-1 blowout as the Phillies struck first in a battle of the NL's best teams.
Spain will face the Netherlands or England in Sunday's final.
Lionel Messi got his first goal of the 2024 Copa América, and Argentina reached the final with a 2-0 win over Canada in Tuesday's semifinal.