Luis Guillorme's sensational play
Luis Guillorme lays out to make a sensational play and finishes it off with the throw to first from the ground
Bowden Francis was three outs away from what would have been just the second no-hitter in Blue Jays history on Saturday afternoon.
Georgia Tech upset No. 10 Florida State in their Week 0 opener played in Dublin, Ireland. Aidan Birr kicked a 44-yard field goal with no time remaining for the win.
Russell Wilson appears to have won the Pittsburgh Steelers' starting quarterback job after only playing one series in his second preseason game.
Angel Reese became the first player in WNBA history to grab 20 rebounds in two consecutive games after reaching that total in the Chicago Sky's matchup with the Connecticut Sun on Friday.
Trevor Lawrence's night included a tremendous touchdown pass.
Boston Red Sox catcher Danny Jansen will become the first MLB player to play for both teams in the same game when a postponed game from June 26 is resumed on Monday.
Chicago Cubs outfielder Pete-Crow Armstrong showed serious speed in running out an inside-the-park home run
Head coach Matt Eberflus said Coleman was walking on his own.
The New York Liberty survived a scare from the Dallas Wings for a 79–71 win. New York has the best record in the WNBA, while Dallas is tied for the worst.
Anthony Richardson had a nice TD drive and a bad INT on Thursday.
Jake Mintz & Jordan Shusterman discuss the news regarding the highly anticipated return of the classic video game Backyard Baseball, which MLB players could be included in the new version and take a look at some baseball prospect news.
Even by Mets standards, this was bad.
Johansen never played for the Flyers after being acquired at the March NHL trade deadline.
Mahomes said head coach Andy Reid had been pushing him to try it during a game.
The Raiders' QB1 competition might not have a clear answer yet.