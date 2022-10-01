Luis Garcia's RBI single
Luis Garcia lines an RBI single to right field, plating Lane Thomas, tying the game at 1 in the bottom of the 1st
TORONTO — Former Canadian women's hockey team goalie Sami Jo Small has been appointed president of the Premier Hockey Federation's Toronto Six. The 46-year-old from Winnipeg joins general manager Angela James and head coach Geraldine Heaney at the helm of the Six, which will start its third PHF season in November. Small, who won Olympic gold medals with Canada in both 2002 and 2006 as well as four world championship gold, co-founded the Canadian Women's Hockey League (CWHL) that operated for a d
Alpine Canada's board chair has made a personal donation of $1.3 million to national alpine, para-alpine and ski cross racers to reduce the amount athletes pay out of their own pocket to race for their country. Tim Dattels has given Alpine Canada its largest personal philanthropic gift in its history, the organization said Wednesday in a statement. Dattels of Caledon, Ont., is a partner in the global equity firm TPG and chairman of TPG Asia. He's been Alpine Canada's board chair since 2019. He's
CALGARY — On a night where the spotlight shone on new Calgary Flames stars Nazem Kadri and Jacob Markstrom in their first pre-season appearances, it was journeyman Michael Stone who had the big night. Stone and Brett Sutter each recorded a goal and an assist to lead Calgary to a 4-0 victory over the Edmonton Oilers on Wednesday. In camp on a professional tryout, Stone has been with the Flames since being acquired from the Arizona Coyotes at the trade deadline in 2016-17. Since then, he signed a
Toronto Maple Leafs captain John Tavares is set to miss three weeks of action after suffering an oblique strain in a pre-season game.
After missing the playoffs for the first time in four years, the New York Islanders had a long offseason to reflect on what went wrong. With a new coach and mostly the same roster that reached the Stanley Cup semifinals the previous two years, they are ready for a fresh start. “It was nice to reset, have a longer summer to regroup,” center Brock Nelson said. “I think everyone has the belief and confidence in the group that we have. ... We’re not too far removed from a couple of pretty good runs
A handful of Canadian teams have their eye on Jakob Chychrun.
Amid a tumultuous NBA offseason full of negativity and controversy, the Raptors and their players did a whole lot of good this summer.
Precious Achiuwa was lauded for his play against Joel Embiid in the first round of last season's NBA playoffs but the 23-year-old Toronto Raptor says he's not stopping there and wants to be talked about as one of the league's best defenders.
Chris Boucher believes his Toronto Raptors teammate Pascal Siakam is ready to take another leap this season, enough to put him in the MVP conversation.
CALGARY — The Western Hockey League and the Orange Shirt Society announced a new partnership on Thursday with initiatives to recognize and commemorate the legacy of residential schools. Orange Shirt Day, formally called National Day for Truth and Reconciliation, is a statutory holiday that will be held on Friday. The WHL says its commissioned a special WHL Truth and Reconciliation logo, designed by Métis artist Kim Vizi-Carmen of Pinerock Graphics that will be worn as a helmet decal by all WHL p
Juraj Slafkovsky isn't off to the best of starts with the Montreal Canadiens.
TORONTO — Vladimir Guerrero Jr. gave the Toronto Blue Jays a reason to celebrate. Not that they needed it. Guerrero hit a two-run homer in the third inning and George Springer had a three-run shot as part of a four-run sixth as the Blue Jays routed the Boston Red Sox 9-0 on Friday. The emphatic win came before a champagne-soaked party in Toronto's clubhouse that had been planned for more than a day after the Blue Jays had clinched a post-season berth on their day off. "My thought was 'you know w
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Being swept for the first time in franchise history may be exactly what the Nashville Predators needed. The Predators saw first-hand the bar set by Colorado on its way to winning the Stanley Cup and took a hard look in the mirror. General manager David Poile traded for defenseman Ryan McDonagh, signed forward Filip Forsberg to an extension and then persuaded Nino Niederreiter to sign with Nashville. “I think we can take another step,” captain Roman Josi said. The Predator
OTTAWA — The Royal Canadian Mint is commemorating the anniversary of the 1972 Summit Series with a $2 coin celebrating Canada's hockey triumph over the Soviet Union The 1972 Summit Series was an eight-game contest between Canada and the USSR, with games scheduled across Canada and in Moscow. The mint released the commemorative toonie into circulation Wednesday, on the 50th anniversary of Canadian hockey hero Paul Henderson's series-winning goal on Russian netminder Vladislav Tretiak. The coins,
VANCOUVER — The B.C. Lions, who struggled in Saturday's 25-11 loss to the Calgary Stampeders, have lost one of their biggest offensive weapons. The CFL team confirmed Monday afternoon that veteran receiver Bryan Burnham suffered a fractured wrist in Saturday's setback and will be placed on the six-game injured list this week. Burnham led B.C. (9-4) with 58 receiving yards against the Stampeders. The Lions remain hopeful that both Burnham and injured quarterback Nathan Rourke will return in time
Blue Jays manager John Schneider wasn't happy with Vladimir Guerrero Jr.'s hustle during a pivotal moment of Tuesday's loss to the Yankees.
WINNIPEG — New Winnipeg Jets head coach Rick Bowness didn't find a lot of highlights in his team's 5-3 pre-season victory over the Ottawa Senators on Tuesday. “I’ll never complain about a win, but listen, there’s a lot of work to be done here,” Bowness said. “I thought we started to skate better in the third … but no I’m not happy with it at all. “For a lot of guys that was their first game, but that being said, we have to play a lot faster than that.” Daniel Torgersson scored twice and Kyle Con
TORONTO — Matt Murray had a solid night on the ice and a conversation off it he won't soon forget. A couple of his teammates, meanwhile, demonstrated untapped skills that were needed in a pinch. Murray was perfect in making 16 saves over two periods of action in his Maple Leafs debut as short-handed Toronto defeated the Montreal Canadiens 3-0 in pre-season play Wednesday. Denis Malgin, with a goal and an assist, Nick Robertson and Nick Abruzzese scored for the Leafs, who lost defencemen Jordie B
TORONTO — The Toronto Blue Jays locked up a playoff spot Thursday afternoon without taking the field, securing a berth when the Boston Red Sox defeated the Baltimore Orioles 5-3. Canada's lone big-league team got the good news on an off-day ahead of Friday's series opener against the visiting Red Sox. With downtime valuable during the stretch drive, the team was expected to celebrate the accomplishment after the series opener against the Red Sox. It will be Toronto's first post-season appearance
TORONTO — Defensive back Maurice Carnell IV and quarterback McLeod Bethel-Thompson, along with Calgary Stampeders quarterback Jake Maier were named the CFL's top performers Tuesday. Carnell IV earned top-performer honours after registering two interceptions — one returned 35 yards for a TD — in Toronto's 45-15 road win over the Ottawa Redblacks. He also had five tackles and a pass knock-down as the Argos clinched a home playoff game with the victory. Maier was named the second top performer afte