Luis García Jr.'s RBI single

Luis García Jr. lines a single to shallow left field, plating James Wood to put the Nationals on the board in the 2nd
Dygert overcame an early fall on the slick Paris pavement to earn Team USA's second medal; Knibb fell three times before successfully finishing.
Kassidy Cook and Sarah Bacon secured the first medal of these Olympics for the United States.
Thirteen gold medals total will be awarded on Day 1 of the 2024 Olympics.
Kodai Senga stumbled off the mound and went down while moving to catch a routine fly ball on Friday night.
The Clippers traded Russell Westbrook to the Utah Jazz last week, which set up a contract buyout for the 35-year-old veteran.
Thomas is entering his second season with the Bulldogs after transferring from Mississippi State.
Whitham, who turns 14 on Saturday, will be the youngest player in a top-level men's or women's soccer game when she makes her debut — potentially as soon as Sunday.
Arsonists carried out coordinated attacks just hours before the Opening Ceremony.
How will another playoff disappointment affect the Ravens?
Nate Tice & Charles Robinson predict the top ten defensive squads by DVOA for the 2024 season.
Clayton Kershaw made his 2024 season debut for the Los Angeles Dodgers on Thursday, pitching four innings and allowing two runs versus the San Francisco Giants.
The USWNT, in its first game at a major tournament since Women's World Cup heartbreak, opened the 2024 Olympics with a cathartic win.
Christian Polanco and Alexis Guerreros break down the USMNT’s disappointing showing vs. France in their first match of the 2024 Olympics, as well as talk about multiple controversies that have already occurred with soccer in the summer games.
Robbie Ray, after recovering from surgery he underwent last spring, made his debut with the Giants on Wednesday.
As every training camp kicks off across the league, Charles McDonald ponders Dallas' plans, celebrates a great negotiating tactic, and praises the NFC South. No really!
Gauff and James will carry the flag in the Opening Ceremony on the Seine River.
Trout lasted two innings before leaving Tuesday's game with the Triple-A Salt Lake Bees.
To qualify for Nate Tice's list, the player has to be in their third season or later and never have been named to a Pro Bowl or All-Pro team or won any award. Off we go!
The 36-year-old Williams is a three-time First-team All-Pro and 11-time Pro Bowler.
Groh got what he wanted: Malik Nabers on the Giants.