Luis Castillo whiffs seven Padres

The Canadian Press

DENVER (AP) — Daniel Vogelbach hit a tiebreaking single in the ninth and the Milwaukee Brewers rebounded from Colorado's four-homer barrage in the sixth inning to beat the Rockies 7-6 on Sunday. The Rockies trailed 6-0 in the sixth before Yonathan Daza hit a two-run homer off Eric Lauer and Trevor Story followed with a 466-foot shot to chase the Milwaukee starter. Reliever Zack Godley gave up a single, then a 456-foot homer to C.J. Cron to make it 6-5 with no outs. One out later, Joshua Fuentes