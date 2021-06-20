Luis Castillo whiffs seven Padres
Luis Castillo strikes out seven Padres over six innings of three-run (two earned) ball in a solid start against San Diego
Luis Castillo strikes out seven Padres over six innings of three-run (two earned) ball in a solid start against San Diego
With Chris Paul and Kawhi Leonard sidelined, Booker's Suns edged George's Clippers in Game 1.
Kevin Durant and the Brooklyn Nets were ousted from the playoffs on Saturday night.
Matteo Pessina scored the only goal and Italy extended its unbeaten streak to a record-tying 30 matches with a 1-0 victory over Wales on Sunday at the European Championship.
Reese McGuire had three doubles during a four-hit performance, leading Hyun Jin Ryu and the Toronto Blue Jays past the Baltimore Orioles 7-4 Sunday.
Fernando will miss Game 7 on Sunday.
Xherdan Shaqiri scored two goals to give Switzerland a 3-1 victory over Turkey at the European Championship.
Manuel Neuer has worn the rainbow armband to support the LGBTQ+ community.
Usain Bolt won't be at this summer's Olympics, but he has plenty to celebrate.
"Going from just last week, losing my biological mother, and I'm still here."
Travis Kelce said he decided to get vaccinated after talking with his family.
Luis Pena tweeted about his mental health days before the arrest.
There were three ejections in the first half inning on Saturday afternoon in San Diego.
DENVER (AP) — Daniel Vogelbach hit a tiebreaking single in the ninth and the Milwaukee Brewers rebounded from Colorado's four-homer barrage in the sixth inning to beat the Rockies 7-6 on Sunday. The Rockies trailed 6-0 in the sixth before Yonathan Daza hit a two-run homer off Eric Lauer and Trevor Story followed with a 466-foot shot to chase the Milwaukee starter. Reliever Zack Godley gave up a single, then a 456-foot homer to C.J. Cron to make it 6-5 with no outs. One out later, Joshua Fuentes
SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Wilmer Flores had four hits, including two of San Francisco’s four home runs, and the Giants routed the Philadelphia Phillies 11-2 on Sunday. Brandon Crawford hit his 16th homer and Mike Yastrzemski combined with Flores for consecutive homers in the first off Zach Eflin (2-6). San Francisco has 107 home runs, tied with Toronto for the major league lead. Sammy Long (1-0), a 25-year-old left-hander who debuted June 9, won his first major league start. Long allowed two runs and
Jones oversaw several critical acquisitions that led to the Suns' arrival in the Western Conference finals.
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — Jarrod Dyson capped a 10-pitch at-bat with a tiebreaking, two-run double in a three-run third inning off Nathan Eovaldi, and the Kansas City Royals rallied to beat the Boston Red Sox 7-3 Sunday for their first series win in nearly three weeks. “It was a good series win against a good team,” Royals manager Mike Matheny said. “We are seeing a lot of components coming together.” Mike Minor (6-4) allowed two runs and nine hits over 6 2/3 innings for the Royals, who had lost 1
A fan ran onto the course at the U.S. Open and was quickly tackled, but not before a little performance.
PHOENIX (AP) — Devin Booker had 40 points, 13 rebounds and 11 assists for his first career triple-double and the Phoenix Suns overcame Chris Paul's absence to beat the Los Angeles Clippers 120-114 on Sunday in Game 1 of the Western Conference finals. Paul sat out because of COVID-19 health and safety protocols. Clippers star Kawhi Leonard missed his third straight game because of a sprained right knee. Tied at 93 to start the fourth, the Suns went on a 12-2 run and pulled ahead 105-95 on Cam Joh
Bad luck for Mackenzie Hughes, who saw a promising day end with a tee shot that got stuck in a tree.