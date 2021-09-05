Luis Castillo fans seven
Luis Castillo tosses six innings with seven strikeouts in his start against the Tigers
All the dramatic touches to the Jesperi Kotkaniemi offer sheet can be chalked up to marketing, according to Hurricanes general manager Don Waddell.
Will we see as many upsets in Round 4 as we did in Round 3?
The cauldron was extinguished Sunday in Tokyo to end the most unique Paralympic Games in history.
“I actually think [COVID-19 is] going to play more of a factor this year than last year."
Not all divisions are equal.
Oracle Park concessions workers could go on strike at any time.
Jesperi Kotkaniemi is officially a member of the Carolina Hurricanes and is excited about the opportunity in front of him.
The final fantasy football draft weekend ahead of the NFL season is here. Scott Pianowski gets you ready with his last-minute player notes and strategy tips.
Longtime Pulaski Academy head coach Kevin Kelley is leaving for Presbyterian College. Presbyterian competes at the FCS level.
The curtain fell on a uniquely memorable Tokyo 2020 Paralympic Games on Sunday following closing ceremonies.
It took just minutes for the Montreal Canadiens to find their replacement for Jesperi Kotkaniemi.
Max Verstappen has reclaimed the Formula One championship lead from Lewis Hamilton.
Brooks Koepka was 3-over when he withdrew on Saturday after he hurt his wrist hitting a tree root.
Kawhi Leonard only needed a couple of seconds to steal the show in Drake's new vid.
LAS VEGAS — Canadian middleweight Marc-Andre (Power Bar) Barriault continued his winning ways in the UFC on Saturday, earning a unanimous decision over Dalcha Lungiambula on the undercard of a UFC Fight Night card. The judges scored it 29-28, 29-28, 30-27 for the 31-year-old from Gatineau, Que. But Canadian featherweight Charles (Air) Jourdain was choked out in the third round by Julian (Juicy J) Erosa. In the main event at the UFC's Apex production facility, American Derek Brunson submitted Eng
The WNBA announced its W25 list on Sunday, and one notable name made the cut.
A day after losing by 10 points to Holy Cross, Randy Edsall announced that the 2021 season will be his last at UConn.
He's in only his third CFL season but Hamilton Tiger-Cats quarterback Dane Evans understands fully the mystique that is Labour Day in the CFL. Evans will make his second Labour Day start Monday when Hamilton (1-2) hosts the arch-rival Toronto Argonauts (2-1) at Tim Hortons Field. The contest will also be the Ticats' home opener. "It's just crazy, that's really the only way to describe it," Evans said. "It's loud on both sides, it's physical, it's fun, it's everything you want in a football game.
CONAKRY, Guinea (AP) — Guinea's World Cup qualifier against Morocco has been postponed after a Guinean army colonel seized control of state television and said the government had been dissolved on Sunday, The West African nation was due to host Morocco in the capital of Conakry on Monday. No new date has been set for the fixture. The Confederation of African Football said the postponement was “to ensure the safety and security of all players and to protect all match officials.” There were hours
BOSTON (AP) — The Boston Red Sox scratched Nick Pivetta on Sunday and placed the right-hander on the COVID-19 injured list. The Red Sox also added infielder/outfielder Danny Santana to the list about 30 minutes before the first pitch against Cleveland. Santana is the 11th Boston player — six position players and five pitchers — to go on the COVID-19-related injury list in the past 10 days. Pivetta was slated to start the series finale against the Indians at Fenway Park. “You have to be patient,”