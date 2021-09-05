Luis Castillo fans seven

The Canadian Press

He's in only his third CFL season but Hamilton Tiger-Cats quarterback Dane Evans understands fully the mystique that is Labour Day in the CFL. Evans will make his second Labour Day start Monday when Hamilton (1-2) hosts the arch-rival Toronto Argonauts (2-1) at Tim Hortons Field. The contest will also be the Ticats' home opener. "It's just crazy, that's really the only way to describe it," Evans said. "It's loud on both sides, it's physical, it's fun, it's everything you want in a football game.