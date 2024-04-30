Luguentz Dort throws it down!
Matt Ryan will give CBS a new look on its Sunday pregame show, with Phil Simms and Boomer Esiason exiting after more than 20 years with the network.
Travis Clayton was selected by the Buffalo Bills in the seventh round of the 2024 NFL Draft and will now look to make the transition from rugby to football.
Yahoo Sports' Charles McDonald breaks down the Broncos' 2024 draft.
Travis Kelce has reportedly gotten a raise.
Race organizers say they'll revoke a Trump fundraiser's suite license if he holds an event for the former president on Sunday at the race.
"I don't think that should happen. It's not OK."
The NFL draft has a way of creating pressure for established veterans, and these names might be on notice after their teams' picks.
Proceeds from the shirts are going to the Kansas City Chiefs quarterback's charity
TORONTO — Auston Matthews gave everything he had for two periods. Before departing Saturday's bitterly disappointing 3-1 home loss with an illness as the Boston Bruins pushed the Maple Leafs to the brink of playoff elimination, Toronto's sniper and two of his star teammates also gave it to each other — verbally — on the bench. And despite the sequence getting dissected by media and fans alike in the aftermath, head coach Sheldon Keefe tried to put a positive spin on the high-profile exchange bet
Ezekiel Elliott is returning to the Cowboys as their starting running back one year after being released due to diminishing returns on his contract.
Jason Fitz and Frank Schwab join forces to recap the draft in the best way they know how: letter grades! Fitz and Frank discuss all 32 teams division by division as they give a snapshot of how fans should be feeling heading into the 2024 season. The duo have key debates on the Dallas Cowboys, New York Giants, New Orleans Saints, Los Angeles Rams, New England Patriots, Las Vegas Raiders and more.
NASHVILLE — After achieving a rare playoff feat, the Vancouver Canucks are facing a big question — what comes next? Three different goalies have backstopped the Canucks to victories this post-season, giving Vancouver a 3-1 edge in their first-round series against the Nashville Predators. Now the team must decide who’ll be in net for a pivotal Game 5 on Tuesday. For Canucks forward J.T. Miller, the answer doesn’t matter. “It doesn’t affect the way we’re playing. If anything, you want to play hard
Golf course architect Pete Dye probably didn't envision anyone driving the par-4 13th hole.
Some teams see an immediate impact from an NFL draft class. Others have to wait on a return. The Houston Texans went from worst to first in their division last season after selecting quarterback C.J. Stroud and edge Will Anderson Jr. back to back with the second and third overall picks. The Carolina Panthers ended up with the worst record despite taking Bryce Young No. 1 overall so they have to be patient. The Chicago Bears are the leading contender to have a Texans-like turnaround after getting
The world No. 2 knows how to command a stage.
DENVER — Winnipeg forward Vladislav Namestnikov was hospitalized Sunday after taking a slapshot to the side of the head during the third period of the Jets' 5-1 loss to the Colorado Avalanche. "Vladdy is at the hospital being looked at right now," Jets coach Rick Bowness said after the game. "That's all I have until we get a report from what they see, what is wrong." Namestnikov was in the slot when he was hit by a Nate Schmidt shot from the point. The puck was deflected by Colorado's Andrew Cog
PHOENIX (AP) — Minnesota coach Chris Finch has a ruptured patellar tendon in his right knee after a collision with Timberwolves guard Mike Conley in the fourth quarter of the team's playoff win over the Phoenix Suns on Sunday night. Finch was helped off the court and later left the arena on a cart. The Timberwolves confirmed the nature of Finch's injury. Conley was trying to dribble down the sideline when he collided with Suns star Devin Booker and ran into Finch. Conley tried to brace their fal
WASHINGTON (AP) — Sam Hartman is getting his first chance in the NFL with the Washington Commanders. The team signed the former Notre Dame and Wake Forest quarterback Monday along with 10 other undrafted free agents. Hartman, 24, is the latest addition to a crowded group of QBs after the team selected LSU Heisman Trophy winner Jayden Daniels with the second pick in the draft and signed veterans Marcus Mariota and Jeff Driskel. Washington still has practice squad holdover Jake Fromm around, too.
Mike Tyson says he's given up sex and marijuana while preparing to fight Jake Paul in a bout scheduled for July 20 at AT&T Stadium in Texas.
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — The Chiefs signed Travis Kelce to a new two-year, $34.25 million contract on Monday, wrapping up their star tight end as they attempt to win an unprecedented third straight Super Bowl, a person familiar with the terms told The Associated Press. Kelce's deal with Kansas City includes $17 million guaranteed for 2024 and $11.25 million guaranteed by the third day of the 2025 league year, according to the person, who spoke on condition of anonymity because those details hadn'