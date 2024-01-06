Luguentz Dort rocks the rim
News, notes, injury updates, trade rumors and scouting reports as the Sacramento Kings prepare to face the Toronto Raptors at Golden 1 Center.
Kuminga "has lost faith" in Warriors head coach Steve Kerr, according to a report from The Athletic.
A rookie didn’t know anyone when he joined the Super Bowl champion Chiefs, but Travis Kelce made a point of welcoming him.
Any question whether ESPN took Aaron Rodgers' latest tryst with misinformation seriously disappeared the instant Pat McAfee appeared on his eponymous talk show on Wednesday, offering a half-baked apology for Rodgers' antics the previous day.Rodgers, you'll remember, used his weekly appearance on McAfee's show, for which he makes seven figures annually, to discuss the pending release of court papers related to Jeffrey Epstein, the famous financier and convicted sex trafficker. If a full roll call
Here's how NBA Twitter reacted to a wild overtime game between the Jazz and the Pistons.
Lakers coach Darvin Ham appears to be the latest scapegoat for a team with a 39-year-old superstar and whose third-best player is Austin Reaves.
BRISBANE, Australia (AP) — Rafael Nadal missed three match points and needed a medical time-out Friday before losing to Jordan Thompson in the quarterfinals of his tournament comeback following a year-long injury layoff. The 22-time major winner failed to convert a match point in the 10th game of the second set and two more in the tiebreaker before No. 55-ranked Thompson rallied to win 5-7, 7-6 (6), 6-3 at the Brisbane International. With the Australian Open starting Jan. 14, Nadal's rehabilitat
HAMILTON — Bo Levi Mitchell is taking less to remain with the Hamilton Tiger-Cats. The Ticats announced Friday that Mitchell has restructured his CFL contract that will keep him with the franchise for the next two seasons. "We believe a healthy Bo Levi Mitchell can still play at a championship level and help us compete for Grey Cups," Orlondo Steinauer, Hamilton's president of football operations, said in a statement. "As we continue to shape our roster, we feel Bo is a key piece of our football
GOTHENBURG, Sweden — Rutger McGroarty and his teammates remembered the empty feeling. They wanted to return the favour on their bitter rival's home soil. When the final buzzer sounded Friday, the United States — having embraced the villain role in a hostile environment — got the revenge it desperately craved. Isaac Howard scored twice in the second period as the Americans beat host Sweden 6-2 to capture gold at the world junior hockey championship. "I'm so proud of this group," said McGroarty, t
People in the sports world will know Buss as the man who helped usher in the Lakers “Showtime Era,” where the run-and-gun style of basketball was highlighted and a winning dynasty was created.
The Rams are taking a big chance by resting Matthew Stafford and their starters, whereas the Lions are smart to play their starters and keep momentum.
Once the calendar flips to a new year, the angst of incomplete rosters and dashed hot-stove dreams inch closer to reality.
Former Missouri and San Diego Chargers great Kellen Winslow has no problems calling out state of NCAA football.
Tensions seem to be cooling.
Some players have a lot of money on the line in Week 18.
The actor has been frequently spotted playing pickup games with athletes and other celebrities over the years
Former Major League Baseball pitcher Trevor Bauer is giving interviews now as he attempts to restore his reputation.
The UFC Fight Night 235 lineup Feb. 3 has faced multiple changes in recent days, putting the matchmakers to work early in 2024.
There are a lot of unknowns for the UFC and MMA in general heading into 2024, but here are seven bold predictions for the new year.
From Tyreek Hill returning to Kansas City to Matthew Stafford facing the Lions, the NFL wild-card round has plenty of intriguing potential matchups.