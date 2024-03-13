Luguentz Dort with a dunk vs the Indiana Pacers

The statue was erected on Feb. 8 in front of the Lakers' home arena in downtown Los Angeles
Less than two months ago, Joel Embiid scored 70 points in a game. He's played twice since then, and this week his Philadelphia 76ers struggled to score 70 as a team. At least they won that unsightly matchup, 79-73 over the New York Knicks. That snapped a three-game losing streak for Philadelphia. The previous game, the 76ers fell behind by 35 points in the second quarter of a home loss to New Orleans. Philadelphia is 7-15 since Embiid's 70-point game, largely because of the knee operation that's
DENVER (AP) — Jamal Murray scored 12 of his 26 points in the fourth quarter, and the Denver Nuggets rallied from 21 points down in the third quarter to beat the depleted Toronto Raptors 125-119 on Monday night. Murray added 12 assists to go along with Nikola Jokic’s 21st triple-double of the season. Jokic finished with 35 points, 17 rebounds and 12 assists to help Denver improve to 9-1 since the NBA All-Star break. Jokic, who has 126 career triple-doubles, also had a season-high six steals, four
GREENVILLE, S.C. (AP) — The brother of LSU guard Flau'jae Johnson was arrested and charged with assault and battery and disorderly conduct by the Greenville Police Department for his role in a fight after his sister was shoved to the court by South Carolina forward Kamilla Cardoso during a Southeastern Conference Tournament game. Trayron Milton, 24, jumped over the scorer's table to reach the court. Police say Milton made his way to the court Sunday by pushing down an SEC employee and stepping o
QUEBEC — Before the U Sports men's basketball champion, Laval University's head coach Nathan Grant said his team rises to challenges from a superior team. On Sunday, players on the Rouge et Or showed their head coach was right. In front of a sellout and loud Amphithéâtre-Desjardins on the campus of the University of Laval, the host Rouge et Or captured their first-ever U Sports men’s basketball national championship by defeating the Queen’s Gaels 77-71. Ranked eighth heading into the Final 8, La
SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Stephen Curry was cleared Tuesday to resume on-court activity as he recovers from his latest right ankle sprain, and if all goes well could rejoin the Golden State Warriors for practice Friday in Los Angeles. The team provided an update on Curry's health after he was re-evaluated Tuesday and determined to be making “good progress.” He is scheduled to be examined again after the Friday workout. He will train in the Bay Area until then, missing Wednesday's game at Dallas. The
SAN ANTONIO (AP) — Jonathan Kuminga scored 21 points, Klay Thompson added 20 and the Golden State Warriors overcame a sluggish start to beat the San Antonio Spurs 112-102 on Monday night. San Antonio rookie Victor Wembanyama had 27 points and 14 rebounds in his return from a one-game absence after spraining his right ankle in the first half of Tuesday’s loss in Houston. Spurs coach Gregg Popovich said he is unsure if Wembanyama will play against Houston on Tuesday. Devin Vassell added 17 points
CHICAGO (AP) — Luka Doncic had 27 points, recording another triple-double but doing so without scoring 30 for the first time in seven games, and the Dallas Mavericks rolled over the Chicago Bulls 127-92 on Monday night. Doncic finished with 14 assists and 12 rebounds, but exited the blowout midway through the fourth quarter to end his NBA-record streak of 30-point triple-doubles at six. Daniel Gafford made history by going 9 for 9, extending his run of consecutive made shots to 28. That's the lo
Six players were ejected after an on-court fight late in South Carolina's win over LSU in the Southeastern Conference women's basketball title game in Greenville, S.C.
The 6-foot senior had another stellar week, averaging 28.6 points and 11.3 assists in leading Iowa to its third consecutive Big Ten Tournament title. In Iowa’s victory over Penn State in the quarterfinals, she set the Division I record for 3-pointers made, surpassing Steph Curry, and now has 173 this season. Hannah Hidalgo, Notre Dame. The Irish freshman was named most valuable player of the Atlantic Coast Conference tournament after scoring 22 points, pulling down six rebounds and dishing out six assists in her team's 55-51 championship game win over North Carolina State.
The Basketball Hall of Famer and 4-time NBA champion spoke with Yahoo Sports NBA writer Vincent Goodwill about the two big men’s place in the game and why he wants to see them square off for another championship. Shaq joined Yahoo Sports on behalf of Home Depot and its “How to March Madness” campaign — which includes a some “Tips from the Tool Shaq”.
Latest news, notes, injury updates and scouting reports as the Kings prepare to face the Milwaukee Bucks at Golden 1 Center.
Sengun covered his head in his hands as he was wheeled off the floor Sunday night.
The statue outside Crypto.com Arena that immortalizes Lakers legend Kobe Bryant after his 81-point game in 2006 misspelled the names of two players and one word.
