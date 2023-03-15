Luguentz Dort with a dunk vs the Brooklyn Nets

The NBA superstar's wife hit the red carpet at the Vanity Fair Oscar party on Sunday
Trey Lyles and Brook Lopez were ejected late in the Sacramento Kings’ loss to the Milwaukee Bucks on Monday at Golden 1 Center.
The news comes five days after police decided not to press charges against the NBA player after he appeared to flash a gun during an Instagram Live
USA TODAY Sports is here with everything you need to know about the NBA playoffs, including odds and potential matchups.
Dwyane Wade and Gabrielle Union have championed 15-year-old Zaya Wade after she came out as transgender in 2020.
Anthony Davis tries to take blame for the Lakers' loss to the Knicks on Sunday, but teammate Dennis Schroder says they win and lose as a team.
SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Minutes after igniting a comeback win in overtime against the NBA-best Bucks, Stephen Curry went back to work in the weight room doing sets of lunges off a bench with dumbbells in hand. It’s his typical postgame workout these days, and it’s paying dividends even though he was recently sidelined. The reigning NBA Finals MVP — now in his 14th season — turned 35 on Tuesday. And is arguably good as ever. “I think he’s definitely the best-conditioned athlete that I’ve ever been a
Fantasy basketball analyst Dan Titus provides a list of waiver wire adds to consider as we kick off the playoffs!
Imman Adan and Oren Weisfeld discuss whether or not the Raptors have strayed too far from how most teams are creating their rosters. The full episode on modern NBA offences can be found on the 'Raptors Over Everything' podcast feed.
The 46-22 Denver Nuggets are well clear in the Western Conference but have now dropped three straight games in a sign of complacency.
Dennis Smith Jr. (Charlotte Hornets) with a dunk vs the Cleveland Cavaliers, 03/14/2023
Let’s go ahead and put Denver and Sacramento into the Western Conference playoffs. It’s hard to imagine Memphis and Phoenix falling out of the mix, even with Ja Morant away from the Grizzlies and Kevin Durant still not able to make his home debut for the Suns because of ankle trouble. Put them on the bracket as well. And from there, it’s anyone’s guess. The West is an absolute mess, and the middle of the pack — the race for the last two guaranteed playoff spots and the four berths into the play-
SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Klay Thompson scored 33 of his 38 points in the first half, Stephen Curry added 23 points, seven rebounds and five assists, and the Golden State Warriors beat the Phoenix Suns 123-112 on Monday night. Jordan Poole had 20 points and six assists off the bench for the defending champions. Kevon Looney helped the Warriors win their eighth straight home game and 12th of 13 with nine points, 10 rebounds and five assists. Golden State is 29-7 at home but 7-26 on the road. Devin Boo
After setting the NBA's all-time scoring record, LeBron James said his wife Savannah James "is the real MVP." He continued his praise Monday.
Parity in the NBA is as high as it's been in recent memory with many teams going all-in right now. A lot of them could fail to meet lofty expectations but could still put together multiple winning seasons and playoff series victories. With the ...
A slew of NBA prospects will be headlining March Madness after the selection committee narrowed the field down to 68 teams on Sunday.
Memphis Grizzlies (41-26, second in the Western Conference) vs. Miami Heat (37-33, seventh in the Eastern Conference)Miami; Wednesday, 7:30 p.m. EDTBOTTOM LINE: Ja Morant leads Memphis into a matchup against Miami. He currently ranks ninth in the NBA scoring 27.1 points per game.The Heat are 23-13 in home games. Miami is the worst team in the Eastern Conference averaging just 108.7 points per game.The Grizzlies are 13-21 on the road. Memphis averages 115.6 points and has outscored opponents by 4
Jimmy Butler scored 24 points to lead seven Miami players in double figures, Tyler Herro and Gabe Vincent each scored 18 and the Heat held off the Utah Jazz 119-115 on Monday night. It was Miami's 24th win by five points or less this season. “When it gets into those moments of truth, I’ve said this before, at least we understand what our package is and what we’re trying to do, how we want to execute,” Heat coach Erik Spoelstra said.
The Cleveland Cavaliers signed guard Sam Merrill to a multiyear contract on Tuesday, filling their open roster spot as they near clinching a playoff berth. Merrill signed a 10-day contract with the Cavs on March 3. The 6-foot-4 Merrill has only appeared in one game for Cleveland after playing in 34 for the G League Charge and averaging 16.4 points.
