Luguentz Dort with a 2 Pt vs. Phoenix Suns

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Kawhi Leonard completed two 3-point plays late in the game then made a block at the rim on the final possession to lead the Los Angeles Clippers to a controversial 108-107 win over the Philadelphia 76ers on Wednesday night. Kelly Oubre Jr. was stuffed at the rim by Leonard on a play that Sixers head coach Nick Nurse felt should have resulted in a foul on Paul George. The officiating crew after the game said a foul should have been called on the last play that would have sent
Officials admitted to blowing the call in the postgame pool report.
Stephen Curry said he was "letting out a little steam" when leading his Golden State Warriors to a win over the Orlando Magic in an emotional game that featured one of the quickest player ejections in recent history.
Bronny could declare for the NBA Draft this summer, or return to the USC Trojans
Warriors star Draymond Green said he "deserved to get kicked out" of their win over the Magic Wednesday after he was ejected four minutes in.
The Boston Celtics forward tells PEOPLE that his son is already following in his footsteps
DENVER (AP) — Kevin Durant had 30 points, 13 rebounds and five blocks and the Phoenix Suns won in Denver for the second time this month, beating the defending champion Nuggets 104-97 on Wednesday night. The Suns, with the toughest remaining schedule in the NBA, moved a half-game ahead of Sacramento for the seventh spot in the Western Conference as they try to move up to sixth to avoid a play-in game. Dallas is No. 6, a half-game ahead of Phoenix. The Western Conference-leading Nuggets struggled
The Sacramento Kings have lost a key player as they try to secure a Western Conference playoff spot.
The power forward received his fourth game ejection of the season.
DETROIT (AP) — Cavaliers owner Dan Gilbert believes All-Star guard Donovan Mitchell will sign a long-term contract to chase an NBA championship with Cleveland. “We’ve been talking to him, sure, for the last couple of years about extending this contract,” Gilbert said Thursday in an interview with The Associated Press. “We think he will extend. I think if you listen to him talk, he loves the city. "He loves the situation in Cleveland because our players are very young and we’re just kind of putti
After the Chicago Bulls' win over the Indiana Pacers, head coach Billy Donovan showed love to Javonte Green.
INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Pascal Siakam finished with 22 points and 11 rebounds, Tyrese Haliburton added 21 points, eight assists and eight rebounds and the Indiana Pacers beat the Los Angeles Lakers 109-90 on Friday night in a pivotal game for both teams' playoff aspirations. Indiana has won four of six to retain the No. 6 seed in the Eastern Conference, with the latest victory giving Rick Carlisle career win No. 938 to tie Red Auerbach for 12th in NBA history. Injured All-Stars LeBron James (left an
With just over two weeks left in the regular season, our NBA writers break down the most intriguing playoff races to watch and make predictions for the stretch run.
ATLANTA (AP) — Dejounte Murray scored a career-high 44 points, including a go-ahead jumper in the final second of overtime to power the Atlanta Hawks to a 123-122 victory over the Boston Celtics on Thursday night. Murray scored all of Atlanta’s 11 points in the extra period to give the Hawks their second win over Boston in four days. Jaylen Brown sank a go-ahead jumper with 6 seconds remaining in overtime to give Boston a 122-121 lead. Murray answered with the jumper over Jrue Holiday. Bogdan Bo
Stephen Curry scored 23 points with four 3-pointers in his annual homecoming game and the Golden State Warriors beat the Charlotte Hornets 115-97 on Friday night for their third straight win. Curry, who grew up here and starred at nearby Davidson College before entering the NBA draft as a first-round pick in 2009, had 12 points in the pivotal third quarter as the Warriors blew open a close game. Curry has always relished returning to play in Charlotte and seeing family and old friends, but the previous four games here have resulted in losses.
Chicago Bulls coach Billy Donovan said that Tyrese Haliburton's play is how they wanted to use Lonzo Ball.
The graphic novels from the basketball star's media company will showcase superstars in the sports world
The Chicago Bulls picked up a dominant win over the Indiana Pacers on Wednesday night.