Luguentz Dort with a 2-pointer vs the Milwaukee Bucks
Let’s set the table for what’s sure to be a thrilling conclusion to the league's in-season tournament.
Giannis Antetokounmpo and Shai Gilgeous-Alexander both looked like superstars in the NBA Cup semifinals.
Let’s take a look at some things to keep an eye on in each of our two semifinal tilts.
Five reasons why the NBA should put every single one of OKC's remaining games on national TV.
This year introduced some massive changes in sport. What does all that change mean going forward?
DuBose left Sunday's game against the Texans on a stretcher with an oxygen tube in his nose after a violent helmet-to-helmet collision.
From NIL to streaming to the ascendance of Caitlin Clark, has there ever been a year in sports that ushered in so much change at the same time?
The injury to Mahomes highlights why no NFL team has ever won three Super Bowls in a row.
We’re a long way from any reunification of the game of golf. But for a night, golf fans can get a look at four of the game’s best sharing a course.
In today's edition: The SEC might be the best league ever, golden goal lifts Vermont to first national title, why college football coaches are giving money back, fútbol at low tide, ranking every bowl game, and more.
Edwards appeared in 11 games for Maryland in 2024.
Maximilian Kissel scored in sudden-death overtime to lift Vermont to a 2-1 win over Marshall on Monday night.
Edwards-Helaire revealed in the offseason he's been living with PTSD and has not played this season. He addressed the Chiefs and their fans upon his release: "Love ya KC!"
Gregg Popovich suffered a mild stroke at the team's arena on Nov. 2, and he's been recovering ever since.
Luka Dončić recorded his third triple-double in his last four games on Sunday night.
Analytics suggest it was the wrong call, but Campbell isn't afraid to buck the numbers if he thinks doing so will give his team a better shot at winning.
Despite sustaining a high ankle sprain, there's still a chance Patrick Mahomes could practice this week.
Allar has thrown for 2,894 yards and 21 touchdowns to lead the No. 6 Nittany Lions to the College Football Playoff.
With Week 15's Sunday action in the books, fantasy football analyst Matt Harmon breaks down the biggest narratives coming out from the results.
Has the OKC star surpassed Giannis Antetokounmpo this season?