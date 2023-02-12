Lt. Gov. urges grocery shoppers in Louisville to support domestic violence shelters
Lt. Gov. urges grocery shoppers in Louisville to support domestic violence shelters
Lt. Gov. urges grocery shoppers in Louisville to support domestic violence shelters
Jim Jordan, James Comer and others in Kevin McCarthy's caucus in Congress waxed wacky about Hunter Biden's laptop, FBI 'weaponization' and more to little avail.
TORONTO — The surprise resignation of Toronto Mayor John Tory has put the city's future in flux while presenting an opportunity to move matters of pressing public interest in a new direction, political observers said Saturday as they processed the abrupt departure. The mayor who presided over two relatively scandal-free terms at City Hall and had recently been elected for a third lobbed a political bombshell on Friday when he announced he'd be stepping down after having an affair with a former m
The Biden White House shared audio of Wisconsin Republican Ron Johnson in response to the conservative network.
"There were others who wanted it. ... No particular reprisal in mind, no animus toward Rick Scott at all," McConnell told Fox News of Scott's removal.
CNNJake Tapper on Friday fired back at Sen. Rick Scott’s recent “nonsensical” invocation of comments the CNN anchor made years ago, blasting the GOP lawmaker’s “word salad” as “very strange” and “incomprehensible.”During a CNN interview on Thursday morning, Scott attempted to defend his long-debunked claim that Democrats and President Joe Biden actually “cut $280 billion out of Medicare.” Scott’s revival of this falsehood came after Biden warned that “some” Republicans were looking to sunset Soc
Nato secretary general says shot-down balloon confirms Beijing’s ‘pattern’ of global surveillance
An electricity battery storage facility said to be the largest in Canada is set to open in two years on Indigenous land in southwestern Ontario, with Six Nations of the Grand River and Ottawa as investors. The province said Friday it has directed the Independent Electricity System Operator to enter into a 20-year deal with the Oneida Energy storage project as part of its push for more clean energy supply. "Today's announcement is one way in which we are doing our part to create a sustainable fut
On the phone from his Vancouver Island home, Chief Simon John says he has no script to speak from. But he has plenty of frustration. The chief of Ehattesaht First Nation, along with the Nation's council, declared a state of emergency in the community Thursday. A statement cites the "unrelenting" impact of drugs and alcohol on Ehattesaht, along with "the intergenerational effects of residential schools and the oppression of the systems that the federal and provincial governments have created." Th
The head of a union representing most of the Memphis Fire Department said three employees who were fired after the death of Tyre Nichols weren’t given enough information as they responded to the call for medical help. Thomas Malone, president of the Memphis Fire Fighters Association, also wrote in a letter to city councilmembers that information was withheld from those first responders by people on the scene. Nichols, who is Black, was beaten by Memphis police after he was pulled over Jan. 7 for an alleged traffic violation.
OTTAWA — The Bloc Québécois and Conservatives are pushing for an unequal approach to amending Canada's Official Languages Act — one that some warn could reduce English services in Quebec. Proposed federal legislation is aimed at promoting and protecting French by recognizing its status as a minority language in Canada. The bill is currently in front of a House of Commons committee, whose members are reviewing it clause by clause. Conservative MP Joel Godin has proposed an amendment, at the reque
The prime minister of Moldova has announced her government will resign after a turbulent 18 months in power dominated by the war in Ukraine.
Communications between the Tampa Convention Center and the Florida Department of Law Enforcement discuss preventing concealed weapons at DeSantis’ victory party in November.
(Bloomberg) -- Poland’s plan to access €35.4 billion ($37.8 billion) in European Union recovery funds suffered an unexpected setback after the president asked the top court to weigh in on the key piece of legislation that promised to pave the way for the release of aid.Most Read from BloombergObject Shot Down Over Canada in Escalating Aerial DramaCanada Shoots Down 'Unidentified Object' That Violated Its AirspaceBlackRock, Pimco Push Back Against Bets Inflation Cooling FastUS Downs Unknown Objec
(Reuters) -Florida lawmakers on Friday granted Governor Ron DeSantis effective control of the board that oversees development in and around Walt Disney Co's central Florida theme parks, escalating the Republican's battle with the company. State Republicans targeted Disney after it publicly clashed with DeSantis last year over a law that restricts classroom instruction of gender and sexual orientation, known by its opponents as the "Don't Say Gay" measure. Legislators in Florida gave final approval on Friday to a bill authorizing the governor to appoint five supervisors to run what is now known as the Reedy Creek Improvement District, a quasi-government entity with oversight of the 25,000 acres surrounding the Walt Disney World resort.
Pentagon Comptroller Michael McCord told Politico that he anticipates the spending figure "will be a bigger number than Congress provided last year."
A Senate bill and an American Bar Association recommendation to create an ethics code follow high-profile scandals at the court.
Here’s what officials say you should do if you need a passport.
Twitter scandals and 'weaponized' government conspiracies are appetizers for the coming congressional term
U.S. energy regulators on Saturday assured Texas residents they are monitoring repairs and the eventual restart of the fire-idled Freeport LNG plant as a vessel this week began taking the first fuel out of its storage tanks in eight months. The second-largest U.S. liquefied natural gas (LNG) export facility was knocked offline by a fiery blast last June and operations halted while regulators conduct an extensive safety review of operations and staffing. When fully operational, Freeport LNG processes about 2 billion cubic feet per day of natural gas and exports up to 15 million tonnes of LNG per year.
The Supreme Court of Canada was told Feb.7 that when it comes to final agreements and self-government agreements negotiated under the umbrella of the Council of Yukon First Nations with the Canadian and Yukon governments, those First Nations’ constitutions are their “supreme law.” “Our constitution should be treated as a constitution and understood through the Vuntut Gwitchin perspective as our supreme law… We define Vuntut Gwitchin law as including our constitution,” said Kris Statnyk, legal co