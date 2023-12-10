LSU QB Jayden Daniels wins the 2023 Heisman Award after eye-popping season
LSU's QB Jayden Daniels wins the 2023 Heisman Award and Yahoo Sports' Jason Fitz explains why Daniels' entire season was a 'Heisman moment.'
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — With starting quarterback Trevor Lawrence questionable with a high-ankle sprain, the Jacksonville Jaguars (8-4) have signed Canadian QB Nathan Rourke to the active roster ahead of Sunday's game against the Cleveland Browns (7-5). The Jaguars made the roster move on Saturday. Lawrence suffered the injury late in Monday night's 34-31 overtime loss to Cincinnati. If Lawrence can't play on Sunday, backup C.J. Beathard is expected to make his first start since the 2020 regular-se
PHILADELPHIA (AP) — The Eagles security chief who was ejected in last week's game for his role in a scuffle with 49ers linebacker Dre Greenlaw is barred by the NFL from the sideline for Sunday night’s game against the Cowboys, the team announced Saturday. Dom DiSandro is allowed to travel with the team and perform all other work duties when Philadelphia (10-2) plays at Dallas (9-3). But he is not allowed on the sideline. “This is an ongoing conversation with the NFL, and we are going to respect
The news that Shohei Ohtani has chosen to stay in Southern California has left Toronto Blue Jays fans heartbroken. The prospect of landing a generational talent had stirred excitement in Toronto, but the pursuit ended in disappointment for the Blue Jays faithful when Ohtani agreed to a record $700 million, 10-year contract with the Los Angeles Dodgers on Saturday. “I mean $700 million is a pretty astronomical number but (I am) a little heartbroken it wasn’t with the Jays, but I think he’s going
PITTSBURGH (AP) — Mike Tomlin talks occasionally about the idea of “football justice," the belief that players and teams who put in the time and stick together are eventually rewarded. A different kind of “football justice” seems to have materialized over the last week for Tomlin and the rest of the Pittsburgh Steelers, a karmic leveling of sorts that has turned a once-promising season on its head. Barely 100 hours removed from a decisive upset at home at the hands of two-win Arizona, the Steele
Despite Russia starting war in Ukraine, IOC will allow some Russian athletes to compete as 'individual neutral athletes' at the 2024 Paris Olympics.
Jon Rahm has admitted that signing with LIV Golf in a record deal worth upwards of £450 million ($566.4m) is a “big risk” to his Ryder Cup future.
OTTAWA — Joseph Woll suffered a setback after playing a major role in Toronto's victory Thursday night. Woll made 29 saves in a stellar performance as the Maple Leafs defeated the Ottawa Senators 4-3. However, Woll exited midway through the third period with an injury after making a save on Rourke Chartier and was in obvious pain, requiring assistance to leave the ice. Prior to that, he made two huge saves on Vladimir Tarasenko and stopped Mathieu Joseph and Brady Tkachuk on a breakaway, among o
BRANDON, Man. — Fourteen-year-old Jaxon Jacobson scored twice in his Western Hockey League debut and the Brandon Wheat Kings went on to beat the Moose Jaw Warriors 5-4 in the shootout on Friday. Roger McQueen, Dominik Petr and Jayden Wiens scored in the shootout as Brandon (14-11-5) won its fourth straight. Brett Hyland and Nate Danielson had goals in regulation time. Carson Bjarnason made 27 saves and turned aside 7 of 9 skaters in the shootout for the win. Brayden Schuurman struck twice for Mo
The Pittsburgh Steelers had an opportunity to create some separation in the race for an AFC wild-card spot. The latest, a 21-18 setback against New England on Thursday night in which the Steelers fell into a second-quarter 18-point hole and couldn’t recover. “Obviously, this stings, but we’ll be back,” coach Mike Tomlin said.
The Packers have easy ways to get under the cap, starting with cutting David Bakhtiari, which will save them about $20 million in cap space.
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — The Kansas City Chiefs will be without four of their starters, including running back Isiah Pacheco and left tackle Donovan Smith on offense, when they play the Buffalo Bills on Sunday. The Chiefs also will be without linebacker Drue Tranquill and safety Bryan Cook, Chiefs coach Andy Reid said Friday. Pacheco, who had offseason shoulder surgery, bruised the same shoulder and missed the entire week of practice. The league's fifth-leading rusher was coming off a big game, r
DETROIT (AP) — Detroit Red Wings captain Dylan Larkin was face-down and motionless on the ice for about a minute after being cross-checked in the back of the head and neck by Ottawa's Mathieu Joseph on Saturday night. Larkin was eventually able to stand up, but was hunched over as he was assisted to the locker room. There was no immediate report on the injury. Standing near the Ottawa goal during a first-period power play, Larkin took the hit from Joseph and was pushed into the Senators' Parker
The All-NBA point guard had the biggest fourth quarter of his career to help the Sacramento Kings beat the Phoenix Suns.
Former first-round draft pick Clyde Edwards-Helaire figures to get most of snaps in place of injured Chiefs running back Isiah Pacheco.
Sal Vetri uncovers 10 important findings that can spur success in the final week before the fantasy football playoffs.
Brandin Cooks and Jaxon Smith-Njigba are among UPI senior sports writer Alex Butler's five must-start wide receivers for Week 14 of the fantasy football season.