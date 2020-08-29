LSU Players Join Anti-Racism Protests After Police-Involved Shooting of Jacob Blake

Louisiana State University football players marched across campus to protest racial injustice and police brutality on August 28, following the officer-involved shooting of Black man Jacob Blake.

The protest was one of many anti-racism demonstrations held across the country after several police-involved shootings of Black people in 2020.

Local news reported the protest was led by senior safety JaCoby Stevens and senior defensive end Andre Anthony. Several other college sports teams cancelled practice and matched on August 28, including Ole Miss, Kentucky, Boston College, South Florida, Mississippi State, Oklahoma and Southern Miss. Credit: @say_ucuttingkay via Storyful