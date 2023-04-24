Loyola Blakefield students hold different kind of 'Senior' prom

Some senior citizens in the area got to take a trip down memory lane as eighth graders from a local school decided to put on a prom for them . This comes after learning more about the effects of Alzheimer’s Disease. Barbara Heavers and around 80 other senior citizens in the area, took a trip down memory lane on Sunday. "This is delightful. I, I haven't been any place where the people were actually having a party in quite a long time," Heavers said. Around 60 eighth graders from Loyola Blakefield School, along with parents, volunteered and put on this prom for the seniors. There was everything anyone could expect a prom.