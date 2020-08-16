Loyalton Fire Burns Thousands of Acres in Northern California

Fire officials warned gusty winds and an extreme heat warning could fan the 20,000-acre Loyalton Fire burning in northern California on Sunday, August 16.

Reports said “erratic” thunderstorm winds could cause the Loyalton Fire in Sierra County to “spread in all directions.” Lightning from a thunderstorm near the San Francisco Bay Area reportedly sparked new wildfires in the region on Sunday morning.

The Loyalton Fire has triggered a number of mandatory evacuation orders in parts of Plumas, Lassen, and Sierra counties, according to fire officials.

This video, posted on Saturday, shows plumes of smoke obscuring the sky as the Loyalton Fire burns in the hills of Sierra County. Credit: Vickie Windau via Storyful