With low snow blowing, people in Nevada County stock up on supplies
The next couple of days in Northern California will see some rain and snow, and in the Alta Sierra community of Nevada County, people who live there are getting ready. Low-elevation snow is expected this week. Vipan Kumar, who works at Alta Sierra Market, said people have been stopping by to stock up ahead of more snowfall. "They're concerned about the wood, things like that. Candles, we're selling candles and batteries the last couple days," Kumar said.