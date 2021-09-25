Low humidity for a few more days

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting
The St. Louis Blues signed longtime president of hockey operations and general manager Doug Armstrong to a five-year contract extension Saturday.
Ben Simmons can't be convinced to return to the 76ers.
Usyk won by scores of 117-112, 116-112 and 115-113 to claim the IBF, WBA and WBO titles from Joshua.
The Ottawa Senators acquired forward Zach Sanford from the St. Louis Blues on Saturday in exchange for forward Logan Brown and a conditional fourth-round draft pick in 2022.
Brooks Koepka let his emotions slip in a bad moment during the Ryder Cup.
After a thrilling Week 2, the NFL returns to action in Week 3 headlined by a showdown between two NFC heavyweights.
Kevin Love didn't appreciate getting torn apart by Jerry Colangelo.
Team USA extended its lead on Europe on Day 2 at the Ryder Cup, setting up the Americans well for singles.
Lenin Castillo was stretchered out of the ring on Saturday night in London after his bout with Callum Smith.
The NBA denied Andrew Wiggins' request for a religious exemption.
"I think at this point, it's just no one knows when you're dealing with a recovery from an ACL, the timeframe."
Jordan Clarkson confirmed he attended "a lot" of Jazz games last season.
From Kirill Kaprizov to Alexis Lafreniere, here's what you need to know about second-year players in fantasy hockey.
Former USC Song Girls coach Lori Nelson resigned right after the school launched a Title IX investigation earlier this year.
"Tulo, Arenado, I met all those guys when I was young so they all had a huge impact on my game."
Our analysts look into the future to make their bold fantasy predictions for Week 3.
Greg Knapp spent time with seven teams over his two decades coaching in the NFL.
Another one of the NHL's unvaccinated players has spoken out.
Dalton Del Don delivers his lineup advice for every Week 3 game, along with some DFS bargains.
Officials somehow let a clear incompletion on Auburn's go-ahead TD drive stand as a completion after a replay review.