Low Clouds Drift Through San Francisco as Sun Rises on West Coast

Low-lying clouds drifted over San Francisco Bay and through the city as the sun rose over Northern California on Sunday morning, September 12.

This timelapse footage of stratus clouds, captured by a camera atop the Salesforce Tower in downtown San Francisco, was posted by the National Weather Service’s Center Weather Service Unit (CWSU) in Oakland.

“These clouds should dissipate by mid-morning with mostly sunny skies after,” the weather service said. Credit: NWS CWSU Oakland via Storyful