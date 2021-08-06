Lovlina Borgohain: I Want To Make Myself So Strong That There Is No Point Of Weakness
Today’s thought of the day is by the Tokyo Games bronze medalist Lovlina Borgohain. The Indian boxer says, “everybody fears. Because we have been working for years, there is a lot of stress. But at that point in time instead of thinking of this, I used to think, what is there to be afraid of?”
(Video by Venkatesh. S)