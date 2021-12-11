Loveland 'miracle mom' dying of COVID-19 survives after advanced life support, gives birth
A Loveland mother in her 30s was on her death bed. Covid-19 was killing her. But, she beat the odds and gave birth to a precious little girl.
Gary Trent Jr., poured in 24 points, including a key three-pointer with just over a minute left, to lift the Raptors to a 90-87 victory over the Knicks on Friday.
Former NHL coach and current ESPN broadcaster John Tortorella went full Torts with an absolutely classic take on this week's viral Zegras-Milano tally.
For the first time since 1995, Nav Bhatia wasn't in attendance for a Raptors home game.
A close family cousin told the Associated Press that Thomas had suffered from seizures for more than a year.
The jersey that Boston Celtics Hall of Famer Bill Russell wore for his final game sold for more than $1.1 million at TD Garden.
Fred VanVleet appreciates how high Scottie Barnes’s ceiling is in the NBA. And that’s exactly why he’s hard on him. VanVleet discussed Barnes’s improvement after the Raptors’ win over the Knicks, as well as what it’s been like to be a mentor to a young, promising player.
It was a clean sweep for quarterback Zach Collaros and the Winnipeg Blue Bombers on Friday night at the CFL awards banquet.
The Vancouver Canucks announced Friday that executives Chris Gear and Jonathan Wall have been relieved of their duties as the NHL team continues to remake its front office.
NHL commissioner Gary Bettman says concerns over "a whole host of issues" regarding the league's participation at the Beijing Olympics remain.
Toronto said goodbye to Robbie Ray and Marcus Semien, but made some solid investments in its pitching corps.
The NBA launched an investigation into the Suns and owner Robert Sarver last month.
The Indiana Pacers are reportedly looking to trade many of their core pieces. The Toronto Raptors, meanwhile, have the assets and draft capital to make a deal happen. Follow Yahoo Sports Canada for all your Raptors coverage.
The half-dozen who played for the Canadian junior men's hockey team at age 16 are sprinkled with names like Gretzky, Crosby and McDavid. Connor Bedard wants to join that group.
What a loss for the football world.
Kerr will replace Gregg Popovich after helping lead the team to gold in Tokyo.
The northern Japanese city of Sapporo is a current front-runner to land the 2030 Games.
There are a lot of players worth selling high on in fantasy hockey, but Pierre-Luc Dubois isn't one of them.
The early reviews of the Siakam-Barnes tandem have been mixed. At points it’s looked great, other times it's yielded a lack of floor spacing. Follow Yahoo Sports Canada for all your Raptors coverage.
The Los Angeles Rams will look for revenge on Kyler Murray and the Arizona Cardinals in just one of the many intriguing matchups of Week 14.
DENVER (AP) — Andre Burakovsky had two goals, Darren Helm scored in his first game against his former team, and the Colorado Avalanche became the first team in 26 years to score seven goals in three straight games with a 7-3 victory over the Detroit Red Wings on Friday. J.T. Compher had a goal in his return from an injury, Nathan MacKinnon, Samuel Girard and Cale Makar also scored, and Devon Toews had three assists for the Avalanche. They are the first team since Pittsburgh from Nov. 4-10, 1995