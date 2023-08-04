Loveland local raising money for service dog training

Reuters Videos

STORY: Here's how pet owners in China are gearing up under a searing heatwave[Mi Jiayi / Pet owner] "When we go out, if the temperature is over 30℃ (86℉), I will put cooling attire on my dog. The clothing works by wetting it, and then moisture evaporating when we're outside takes away some of the heat's intensity.” Hundreds of similar products are on sale on Chinese e-commerce sitesPet owners are also shifting their daily pet care routines to beat the heat [Jacqueline Cha / Pet owner] "I would suggest that everyone (walk their dogs) earlier, before 7 a.m.. Our evening walks are longer, and they have enough time to relax at night." China has seen several rounds of record-breaking heat this summer That’s especially concerning for dogs, because heatstroke can be deadly[Dr. Grace Lin / Veterinarian] "Their symptoms can start from panting, an increased heart rate, and rapid breathing. In the end, they may suffer severe nerve damage, brain damage, and epilepsy. Fifty to 56 percent of pets that suffer from heatstroke could die. This is a very serious phenomenon." Dr. Lin says your best bet may simply be to keep dogs inside on super-hot days