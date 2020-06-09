'I Love Texas': Austin Protesters Cheers Men on Horseback Riding Towards State Capitol

Protesters cheered as two men rode on horseback towards the Texas State Capitol on June 7 during the tenth consecutive day of rallies in Austin following the police-involved death of George Floyd.

Savanna Stoltz filmed this video, which shows protesters standing on both side of Congress Avenue and cheering as the men on horses pass by.

“Today felt so good. I love Texas,” Stoltz posted on Twitter alongside the video. Credit: Savanna Stoltz via Storyful