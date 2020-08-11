Love Has No Age: 76-Year-Old Nursing Home Resident Proposes to 71-Year-Old Girlfriend

Two residents of an assisted living facility got engaged in Brooklyn, New York, to the delight of healthcare staff, video posted August 6 shows.

Video uploaded to Instagram by the pair’s assisted living facility shows 76-year-old Jeffrey Miller proposing to 71-year-old Gloria Alexis with a ring, surrounded by red roses and balloons.

Local news reported Alexis had been recently hospitalized. According to Amber Court Assisted Living, Miller had said: “I miss her so much, as soon as she gets back I’m going to ask her to marry me.”

Fortunately for the smitten groom, Alexis said yes. Credit: @ambercourtassistedliving via Storyful